RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Analyst Meet – Investor interactions organized by BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and HDFC Securities

02/26/2021 | 12:26pm EST
February 26, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the above mentioned Regulations we wish to inform you that the Company participated in the investor conference as given below:

Date

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

February 26, 2021

Investor Securities, Securitiesinteractions

Goldmanorganized by Sachs and

BofA HDFC

Online (Virtual)

No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information was shared / discussed in the meeting with investors.

Thanking you, Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de Ia Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 17:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 116 B 69 212 M 69 212 M
Net income 2021 466 B 6 301 M 6 301 M
Net Debt 2021 440 B 5 947 M 5 947 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 13 243 B 182 B 179 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.01%187 225
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION35.27%236 059
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.20%197 057
BP PLC19.53%86 955
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION30.26%83 862
NESTE OYJ-7.81%51 195
