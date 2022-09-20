Reliance Industries : Analyst Meet – J.P. Morgan India Investor Summit
September 20, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code:
500325
Trading Symbol:
RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to the above mentioned Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company participated in investor conference as given below:
Date
Type of Meeting/Event
Location
September 20, 2022
J.P. Morgan India Investor Summit
Online (Virtual)
No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) was shared / discussed in the meeting with investors.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Digitally signed by
SAVITHRI PAREKH Date: 2022.09.20 17:44:53 +05'30'
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Copy to:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited
35A Boulevard Joseph II
2 Shenton Way
L-1840 Luxembourg
#02-02 SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3
rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:
investor.relations@ril.com, Website:
www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 14:19:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
