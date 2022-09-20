Advanced search
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
2022-09-20
2502.85 INR   +0.02%
Reliance Industries : Analyst Meet – J.P. Morgan India Investor Summit

09/20/2022 | 10:20am EDT
September 20, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the above mentioned Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company participated in investor conference as given below:

Date

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

September 20, 2022

J.P. Morgan India Investor Summit

Online (Virtual)

No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) was shared / discussed in the meeting with investors.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

SAVITHRI PAREKH

Digitally signed by

SAVITHRI PAREKH Date: 2022.09.20 17:44:53 +05'30'

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

35A Boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way

L-1840 Luxembourg

#02-02 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 14:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
