Reliance Industries : Approval for Reclassification of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Reliance Industries Limited
October 8, 2021

BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Approval for Reclassification of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In terms of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that BSE Limited ("BSE") vide their email dated October 8, 2021 and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") vide their letter dated October 8, 2021 have approved the application for reclassification of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ('RIIL') from the category of "Promoter Group" of the Company to "Public".

Consequently, RIIL shall be re-classified as "Public Shareholder" with immediate effect.

RIIL holds 3,44,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and 22,933 partly paid-up equity shares on which Rs. 5/- per equity share is paid-up of the Company, which in aggregate represents 0.005% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

Copy of approval letters of NSE and BSE are attached.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange
35A Boulevard, Joseph II 2 Shenton Way,
L-1840 Luxembourg #19-00 SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Ref: NSE/LIST/163 October 08, 2021 The Company Secretary Reliance Industries Limited 3rd Floor, Maker Chamber IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021. Dear Sir/ Madam Sub : Approval for Reclassification of Promoter under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This has reference to your application dated August 22, 2021 seeking Reclassification of Promoter Shareholder under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Based on submissions made by the company, the Exchange is pleased to approve your application for reclassification of following Promoter Shareholder as per the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Name of Promoter Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited You are required to ensure that the event of reclassification shall be disclosed to the Exchange as a material event in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Yours faithfully, For National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Charmi Dharod Manager CC: National Securities Depository Limited Central Depository Services Limited 4th Floor, Trade world, Kamala Mills Compound, P.J.Towers, 28th Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 073 Mumbai - 400 013

To,
The Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer
Reliance Industries Limited
Maker Chambers IV, 3rd Floor, 222 Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400021

Sub: Approval letter for Reclassification of Shareholders under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Madam,

We refer to your application dated August 22, 2021 seeking Reclassification of Promoter Shareholder under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Exchange is pleased to approve your application for Reclassification of Promoter Shareholders under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 based on submissions made by the company.

Entities mentioned in Annexure 1 shall be classified as public shareholders.

The summary of the Shareholding Pre-Reclassification & Post-Reclassification is as follows:

Promoter holding Public Holding
Quarter Shares Held Percentage Shares Held Percentage
Pre-Reclassification 332,31,14,981 50.59 324,57,96,291 49.41
Post-Reclassification 324,57,96,291 50.58 324,61,63,224 49.42

This email may be forwarded to the depositories and your RTA for necessary action at their end.

Encl. Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters

Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters

ANNEXURE I
Sr. Name of the Outgoing Promoters No. of shares % Holding
No.
1. Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited 3,66,933 0.01
TOTAL 3,66,933 0.01

Regards,
Chinmayee Kanolkar
Deputy Manager
Listing Compliance
BSE Limited
P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai -400001, India
Phone (Direct) : 22 22728103
www.bseindia.com