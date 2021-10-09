Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Approval for Reclassification of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

10/09/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reliance

Industrs Limited

October 8.2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1 G Block

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 I 890147

Trading Symbol: RELlANCE I RELlANCEP1

Dear Sirs

Sub.: Approval for Reclassification of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

In terms of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that BSE Limited ("BSE") vide their email dated October 8 2021 and National Stock Exchange of India Limited'NSE") vide their leUer dated October 8 2021 have approved the application for reclassification of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited ('RIIL') from the categoof ''Promoter Group" of the Company to "Public". Consequently RIIL shall be re-classified as "Public Shareholder" with immediate effect.

RIIL holds 344000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 101 each and 22933 paIy paid-up equity shares on which Rs. 5/- per equity share is paid-up of the Company which in aggregate represents 0.005% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

Copy of approval letters of NSE and BSE are attached.

KindIy take the same on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Reliance Industries Limited

ルベ

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary

and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A Boulevard Joseph 11

2 Shenton Way

L1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Regd.O値目: 3rd F1oor MakerChambs 1V 222 NarirnanPoint Mumbai-400 021 1n a

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000 Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. EmaillVestor.relaons'il..com. Website: www.ril.cαn

CIN- L17110rvn973PLC019786

Ref: NSE/LIST/163

October 08, 2021

The Company Secretary

Reliance Industries Limited 3rd Floor, Maker Chamber IV,

222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021.

Dear Sir/ Madam

Sub : Approval for Reclassification of Promoter under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This has reference to your application dated August 22, 2021 seeking Reclassification of Promoter Shareholder under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Based on submissions made by the company, the Exchange is pleased to approve your application for reclassification of following Promoter Shareholder as per the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Name of Promoter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

You are required to ensure that the event of reclassification shall be disclosed to the Exchange as a material event in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Yours faithfully,

For National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Charmi Dharod

Manager

CC: National Securities Depository Limited

Central Depository Services Limited

4th Floor, Trade world, Kamala Mills Compound,

P.J.Towers, 28th Floor,

Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 073

Mumbai - 400 013

From: Chinmayee Kanolkar <Chinmayee.Kanolkar@bseindia.com>

Sent: 08 October 2021 11:05

To: Savithri Parekh <Savithri.Parekh@ril.com>

Cc: Abhijit Pai <abhijit.pai@bseindia.com>; Netra Sahani <netra.sahani@bseindia.com>; Shyam

Bhagirath <shyam.bhagirath@bseindia.com>; Mangalam Iyer <Mangalam.Iyer@bseindia.com>;

Priyanka Chaurasia <Priyanka.Chaurasia@bseindia.com>; Harshad Naik

<Harshad.Naik@bseindia.com>; Tanvi Patwardhan <Tanvi.Patwardhan@bseindia.com>; Shweta

Narayanan <Shweta.Narayanan@bseindia.com>

Subject: [External]Approval letter for Reclassification Application - Reliance Industries Limited

The e-mail below is from an external source. Please do not open attachments or click links from an unknown or suspicious origin.

To,

The Company Secretary/ Compliance Officer

Reliance Industries Limited

Maker Chambers IV, 3rd Floor,

222 Nariman Point,

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400021

Sub: Approval letter for Reclassification of Shareholders under Regulation 31A of SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Dear Madam,

We refer to your application dated August 22, 2021 seeking Reclassification of Promoter Shareholder under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Exchange is pleased to approve your application for Reclassification of Promoter Shareholders under the provisions of Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 based on submissions made by the company.

Entities mentioned in Annexure 1 shall be classified as public shareholders.

The summary of the Shareholding Pre-Reclassification & Post-Reclassification is as follows:

Promoter holding

Public Holding

Quarter

Shares Held

Percentage

Shares Held

Percentage

Pre-Reclassification

332,31,14,981

50.59

324,57,96,291

49.41

Post-Reclassification

324,57,96,291

50.58

324,61,63,224

49.42

This email may be forwarded to the depositories and your RTA for necessary action at their

end.

Encl.Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters

Annexure 1 - Details of Outgoing Promoters

ANNEXURE I

Sr.

Name of the Outgoing Promoters

No. of shares

% Holding

No.

1.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited

3,66,933

0.01

TOTAL

3,66,933

0.01

Regards,

Chinmayee Kanolkar

Deputy Manager

Listing Compliance

BSE Limited

P J Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai -400001, India

Phone (Direct) : 22 22728103

www.bseindia.com

World's Fastest Exchange With A Speed Of 6 Microseconds

This mail is classified as 'BSE - PUBLIC' by Chinmayee.Kanolkar on October 08, 2021 at 11:05:00.

DISCLAIMER : The contents of this message may be legally privileged and confidential and are for the use of the intended recipient(s) only. It should not be read, copied and used by anyone other than the intended recipient(s). If you have received this message in error, please immediately notify the sender, preserve its confidentiality and delete it. Before opening any attachments please check them for viruses and defects. DISCLAIMER : The contents of this message may be legally privileged and confidential and are for the use of the intended recipient(s) only. It should not be read, copied and used by anyone other than the intended recipient(s). If you have received this message in error, please immediately notify the sender, preserve its confidentiality and delete it. Before opening any attachments please check them for viruses and defects.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 06:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
02:52aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Approval for Reclassification of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure ..
PU
10/08Indian Indices End the Week in Green; Reliance Industries Jumps 4%
MT
10/08RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 1st 7-Eleven store in India set to open in Mumbai
AQ
10/07RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Retail to launch 7-eleven convenience stores in india
AQ
10/07Indian shares rally; Titan and auto stocks drive gains
RE
10/06RELIANCE INDUSTRIES' : Retail Arm to Launch 7-Eleven Stores in India
MT
10/06RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Retail to Launch 7-Eleven® Convenience Stores in India
PU
10/06Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India after Future's exit
RE
10/06Reliance Industries to Roll Out 7-Eleven Stores in India
DJ
10/05India's Future Retail terminates agreement to open 7-Eleven stores
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 562 B 87 362 M 87 362 M
Net income 2022 570 B 7 587 M 7 587 M
Net Debt 2022 212 B 2 822 M 2 822 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 16 967 B 226 B 226 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 2 671,25 INR
Average target price 2 330,14 INR
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD34.55%225 795
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.85%256 808
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.95%204 376
BP PLC38.76%93 646
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.99%79 481
NESTE OYJ-19.49%42 307