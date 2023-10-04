MEDIA RELEASE

RELIANCE BRANDS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF SUPERDRY IP FOR INDIAN TERRITORY, EVOLVING THEIR DECADE-LONG PARTNERSHIP WITH SUPERDRY PLC

Mumbai, 4thOctober 2023: Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), through its wholly owned subsidiary in UK (RBUK), has today signed a definitive agreement to enter a joint venture with UK-based Superdry PLC, marking a significant new chapter in its partnership with Superdry PLC. The joint venture entity will acquire Superdry's intellectual property assets for the India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh territories. RBUK and Superdry will own 76% and 24% of the joint venture entity, respectively. The consideration for the IP is £40.0 million, which is estimated to result in Superdry PLC receiving gross cash proceeds of £30.4 million (approx. £28.3 million net of fees and taxes) from RBUK.

RBL had inked a long-term franchise agreement with Superdry PLC in 2012 and introduced the brand in India. This strategic evolution of brand ownership aims to capitalise on the increasing affluence and evolving consumption patterns of Indian shoppers. Coupled with Reliance Brand's appetite to invest in accelerating Indian consumption narrative, the deal paves way for Superdry's future expansion in the country and neighbouring territories.

Superdry's unique fusion of British heritage, American styling, and Japanese graphics has carved a niche among fashionable young Indian consumers. The brand has expanded rapidly to 200 points of sale across 50 cities. E-commerce continues to drive incremental growth for the brand, boosting its reach beyond 2,300 Indian cities, underlining RBL-run Superdry India operations as the largest franchisee network of the brand globally.

Superdry's offerings include versatile outerwear, T-shirts, and shirts for men and women, which have become increasingly popular, alongside categories like shoes and accessories. The brand has consistently adapted to Indian shopping needs and introduced swimwear, fragrances, as well as an exclusive Denim & Shirt range earlier this year. In 2019, Superdry expanded into sports and activewear under 'Superdry Sport', adding performance-driven products to its portfolio. Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan has also been part of the brand since 2022 as a brand ambassador, featuring prominently in brand campaigns and new launches.

Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited, remarked,"Superdry has come to define urban cool in India for more than a decade. The journey has been rewarding & fun in equal parts due to working with the hugely talented Superdry team and the sense of camaraderie led by Julian. I look forward with excitement to this new era of our partnership."

