Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance Industries : Call Notice for payment of Third tranche of 8.70% Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture - PPD Series IA (“PPD Series IA”)

11/29/2020 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 27, 2020

To:

(Name & Address of the Debenture holder)

Subject : Call Notice for payment of third tranche of 8.70% Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture - PPD Series IA ("PPD Series IA")

Dear Sirs,

  1. In terms of Information Memorandum dated December 6, 2018 and Private Placement Offer Cum Application letter dated December 10, 2018, issued by
    Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company"), the third tranche Pay-inDate for PPD Series IA (ISIN - INE002A08583) is December 11, 2020.
  2. In accordance with the terms of issue of PPD Series IA, Debenture holders as on Record Date i.e. November 26, 2020, are required to pay 20% of the face value i.e. Rs. 2,00,000 (Rupees Two Lakhs) per Debenture on the third Pay-in Date, i.e. December 11, 2020.

3.

Face Value (per Debenture)

:

Rs. 10,00,000

Amount paid-up (per Debenture)

:

Rs.

4,00,000

Third tranche payable (per Debenture), Pay-in

:

Rs.

2,00,000

Date - December 11, 2020

Amount paid-up per Debenture post payment of

:

Rs.

6,00,000

third tranche

4. As per the details provided by the depositories in this regard, you are a holder of debentures of PPD Series IA as on Record Date and therefore required to pay third tranche of Rs. 2,00,000 per Debenture on December 11, 2020. The details of payment to be made are as under:

DP ID /

Number of Debentures

Amount

to be paid

Total

Amount to

Client ID

(PPD Series IA) held on

per

Debenture

be

paid

Record Date

(in Rs.)

(in Rs.)

2,00,000

5. The payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA shall be made directly to the bank account of the Company, the details of which are given below:

Bank

:

HDFC Bank Ltd

Branch

:

Fort Branch, Mumbai

Bank Account No

:

57500000071558

IFSC Code No

:

HDFC0000060

Mode

:

NEFT / RTGS

  1. In case of default in payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA on December 11, 2020, a penal interest of 2% per annum over the Coupon Rate of 8.70% will be payable by the Debenture Holder for the duration of non-payment, till the date of payment.
  2. Notwithstanding the above, any failure to make payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA (together with penal interest applicable, if any) within 15 days from December 11, 2020, will result in such Debentures being forfeited.
  3. The Debenture holders shall not be entitled to any redemption rights or payment of the coupon, if any, that may have accrued on such forfeited Debentures.
  4. In the event of failure to make payment of the third tranche of PPD Series IA, the right of the Debenture Holders to institute any claim in relation to the Debentures forfeited by the Company shall be deemed to have been expressly waived by such Debenture Holder.
  5. All other terms and conditions as mentioned in Information Memorandum with respect to PPD Series IA shall remain valid and in force.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 18:22:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:25pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Notice of Record Date and Third Pay-in Date for the Unsecu..
PU
01:23pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Call Notice for payment of Third tranche of 8.70% Unsecure..
PU
01:23pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Notice of Record Date and Third Pay-in Date for the Unsecu..
PU
11/27MUKESH AMBANI : Battle of the billionaires - Bezos, Ambani gun for India retail ..
RE
11/26EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela resumes direct oil shipments to China despite U.S. sanctio..
RE
11/25RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Further update on investment into Jio Platforms Limited by..
PU
11/25Indian refiners' October oil processing highest since March
RE
11/25Abu Dhabi's Mubadala seeks Israeli partners on technology investment
RE
11/25India's NSE warned Future Retail of action over disclosures on Amazon dispute..
RE
11/24RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : seeks LNG cargo for December delivery - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 246 B 70 967 M 70 967 M
Net income 2021 442 B 5 981 M 5 981 M
Net Debt 2021 940 B 12 714 M 12 714 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 12 253 B 166 B 166 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2 196,44 INR
Last Close Price 1 929,80 INR
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD28.67%165 504
NESTE OYJ85.36%52 786
PTT-4.55%39 389
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED-28.73%13 702
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO21.42%5 924
AMPOL LIMITED-8.78%5 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ