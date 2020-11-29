Reliance Industries : Call Notice for payment of Third tranche of 8.70% Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture - PPD Series IA (“PPD Series IA”)

5. The payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA shall be made directly to the bank account of the Company, the details of which are given below:

In case of default in payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA on December 11, 2020, a penal interest of 2% per annum over the Coupon Rate of 8.70% will be payable by the Debenture Holder for the duration of non-payment, till the date of payment.

Notwithstanding the above, any failure to make payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA (together with penal interest applicable, if any) within 15 days from December 11, 2020, will result in such Debentures being forfeited.

The Debenture holders shall not be entitled to any redemption rights or payment of the coupon , if any, that may have accrued on such forfeited Debentures.

In the event of failure to make payment of the third tranche of PPD Series IA, the right of the Debenture Holders to institute any claim in relation to the Debentures forfeited by the Company shall be deemed to have been expressly waived by such Debenture Holder.