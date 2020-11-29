Reliance Industries : Call Notice for payment of Third tranche of 8.70% Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture - PPD Series IA (“PPD Series IA”)
11/29/2020 | 01:23pm EST
November 27, 2020
To:
(Name & Address of the Debenture holder)
Subject : Call Notice for payment of third tranche of 8.70% Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture - PPD Series IA ("PPD Series IA")
Dear Sirs,
In terms of Information Memorandum dated December 6, 2018 and Private Placement Offer Cum Application letter dated December 10, 2018, issued by
Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company"), the third tranchePay-inDate for PPD Series IA (ISIN - INE002A08583) is December 11, 2020.
In accordance with the terms of issue of PPD Series IA, Debenture holders as on Record Date i.e. November 26, 2020, are required to pay 20% of the face value i.e. Rs. 2,00,000 (Rupees Two Lakhs) per Debenture on the third Pay-in Date, i.e. December 11, 2020.
3.
Face Value (per Debenture)
:
Rs. 10,00,000
Amount paid-up (per Debenture)
:
Rs.
4,00,000
Third tranche payable (per Debenture), Pay-in
:
Rs.
2,00,000
Date - December 11, 2020
Amount paid-up per Debenture post payment of
:
Rs.
6,00,000
third tranche
4. As per the details provided by the depositories in this regard, you are a holder of debentures of PPD Series IA as on Record Date and therefore required to pay third tranche of Rs. 2,00,000 per Debenture on December 11, 2020. The details of payment to be made are as under:
DP ID /
Number of Debentures
Amount
to be paid
Total
Amount to
Client ID
(PPD Series IA) held on
per
Debenture
be
paid
Record Date
(in Rs.)
(in Rs.)
2,00,000
5. The payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA shall be made directly to the bank account of the Company, the details of which are given below:
Bank
:
HDFC Bank Ltd
Branch
:
Fort Branch, Mumbai
Bank Account No
:
57500000071558
IFSC Code No
:
HDFC0000060
Mode
:
NEFT / RTGS
In case of default in payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA on December 11, 2020, a penal interest of 2% per annum over the Coupon Rate of 8.70% will be payable by the Debenture Holder for the duration of non-payment, till the date of payment.
Notwithstanding the above, any failure to make payment of third tranche of PPD Series IA (together with penal interest applicable, if any) within 15 days from December 11, 2020, will result in such Debentures being forfeited.
The Debenture holders shall not be entitled to any redemption rights or payment ofthe coupon, if any, that may have accrued on such forfeited Debentures.
In the event of failure to make payment of the third tranche of PPD Series IA, the right of the Debenture Holders to institute any claim in relation to the Debentures forfeited by the Company shall be deemed to have been expressly waived by such Debenture Holder.
All other terms and conditions as mentioned in Information Memorandum with respect to PPD Series IA shall remain valid and in force.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
