Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

10/23/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reliance

Industries Limited

October 23 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Plot No. C/1 G Block

Oalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325/890147

Trading Symbol: RELlANCE 1 RELlANCEP1

Oear Sirs

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company based on the recommendation of the Human Resources Nomination and Remuneration Committee has at its meeting held on October 22 2021 designated Smt. Savithri Parekh (currently the Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from October 22 2021 in the place of Shri K Sethuraman who has demitted the office of Group Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of October 22 2021

Shri K. Sethuraman will continue as President - Group Corporate Secretarial and Governance.

You are requested to take the above on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Reliance Industries Limited

Srikanth

Digitally signed by Srikanth

Venkatachari

Venkatachari

Date: 2021.10.23 11:22:09 +05'30'

Srikanth Venkatachari

Joint Chief Financial Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph 11

Singapore Stock Exchange

L-1840 Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way

#1900 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Regd.Office: 3吋日001Maker Chambers IV222Nariman PointMumbai- 400 021 India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000 Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril∞mWebswww.ril.com

CIN- L1711OMH1973PLCO19786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 10:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
06:54aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
PU
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
PU
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 2021 - 2022 Financial Presentation - Q2 Results 22, October | 2021
PU
10/22Indian refiners' September crude processing ticks up on firm demand
RE
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the qu..
PU
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolid..
PU
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Reliance profit surges 43% on oil products demand
RE
10/22Indian refiners willing to join forces for cheaper oil imports
RE
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Financial performance for the quarter/half year ended 30 Sep, 2021
PU
10/22Reliance Industries 2Q Net Profit, Sales Rose
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 820 B 90 960 M 90 960 M
Net income 2022 599 B 7 993 M 7 993 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 3 062 M 3 062 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 16 699 B 223 B 223 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 627,40 INR
Average target price 2 442,47 INR
Spread / Average Target -7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.34%222 741
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION53.13%267 222
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.57%218 145
BP PLC39.33%97 098
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.53%77 957
NESTE OYJ-14.64%45 112