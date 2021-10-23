Reliance Industries : Change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

。 Reliance Industries Limited October 23， 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza， Plot No. C/1， G Block Oalal Street Bandra-Kurla Complex， Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325/890147 Trading Symbol: RELlANCE 1 RELlANCEP1 Oear Sirs，

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company， based on the recommendation of the Human Resources， Nomination and Remuneration Committee， has at its meeting held on October 22， 2021， designated Smt. Savithri Parekh (currently the Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from October 22， 2021 in the place of Shri K目 Sethuraman who has demitted the office of Group Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of October 22， 2021目

Shri K. Sethuraman will continue as President - Group Corporate Secretarial and Governance.

