Reliance Industries : Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst RHUSA, REGDL and RIL and their respective Shareholders – Further update
08/22/2020 | 05:46am EDT
August 22, 2020
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst Reliance Holding USA Inc. ("RHUSA") and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited ("REGDL"), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") and RIL and their respective Shareholders ("Scheme") - Further update
This is further to the various disclosures made by the Company on the captioned subject.
We wish to inform you that the certified copy of the Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, ('NCLT') along with the Scheme has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 21, 2020 upon which the Scheme has become effective.
The disclosure made by the Company to Singapore Stock Exchange, where the bonds of RHUSA were listed, about effectiveness of the Scheme is attached herewith.
Reliance Industries Limited
US$1,000,000,000 4.50% GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020
US$500,000,000 6.25% GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2040
US$1,500,000,000 5.40% GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
August 21, 2020 - Reliance Industries Limited hereby announces that Reliance Holding USA, Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of Delaware (the "Original Issuer") and Reliance Industries Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Republic of India (the "Successor Issuer") have successfully concluded the corporate reorganization today pursuant to which the Original Issuer has merged with and into Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Republic of India ("REGDL"), with REGDL surviving (the "Merger"), and immediately thereafter, REGDL has merged with and into the Successor Issuer, with the Successor Issuer surviving (together with the Merger, the "Amalgamation").
On October 19, 2010, the Original Issuer issued
the US$1,000,000,000 4.50% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes"); and
the US$500,000,000 6.25% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2040 (the "2040 Notes").
On February 14, 2012, the Original Issuer issued
the US$1,500,000,000 5.40% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes" and together with the 2020 Notes and the 2040 Notes, the "Notes" and each a "Series").
Each Series of Notes was guaranteed by the Successor Issuer. As of today, as a result of the Amalgamation, the Successor Issuer has expressly assumed all of the Original Issuer's outstanding obligations with respect to the Notes, including the payment obligations in respect of principal, interest and all other amounts payable thereunder, to the holders under each Series of Notes, and has become the sole obligor under each Series of Notes.
In addition, as a result of the Amalgamation, new CUSIP numbers and ISINs have been issued for the Notes as follows:
