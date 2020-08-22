Log in
Reliance Industries : Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst RHUSA, REGDL and RIL and their respective Shareholders – Further update

08/22/2020 | 05:46am EDT

August 22, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst Reliance Holding USA Inc. ("RHUSA") and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited ("REGDL"), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") and RIL and their respective Shareholders ("Scheme") - Further update

This is further to the various disclosures made by the Company on the captioned subject.

We wish to inform you that the certified copy of the Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, ('NCLT') along with the Scheme has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on August 21, 2020 upon which the Scheme has become effective.

The disclosure made by the Company to Singapore Stock Exchange, where the bonds of RHUSA were listed, about effectiveness of the Scheme is attached herewith.

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Original Issuer or the Successor Issuer (each as defined below) in the United States.

Reliance Industries Limited

US$1,000,000,000 4.50% GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

ISIN (144A/REG. S) US759468AA95 / USU75888AA26

CUSIP (144A/REG. S) 759468 AA9 / U75888 AA2

US$500,000,000 6.25% GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2040

ISIN (144A/REG. S) US759468AB78 / USU75888AB09

CUSIP (144A/REG. S) 759468 AB7 / U75888 AB0

US$1,500,000,000 5.40% GUARANTEED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

ISIN (144A/REG. S) US759468AC51 / USU75888AC81

CUSIP (144A/REG. S) 759468 AC5 / U75888 AC8

August 21, 2020 - Reliance Industries Limited hereby announces that Reliance Holding USA, Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of Delaware (the "Original Issuer") and Reliance Industries Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Republic of India (the "Successor Issuer") have successfully concluded the corporate reorganization today pursuant to which the Original Issuer has merged with and into Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution Limited, a company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Republic of India ("REGDL"), with REGDL surviving (the "Merger"), and immediately thereafter, REGDL has merged with and into the Successor Issuer, with the Successor Issuer surviving (together with the Merger, the "Amalgamation").

On October 19, 2010, the Original Issuer issued

  1. the US$1,000,000,000 4.50% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes"); and
  2. the US$500,000,000 6.25% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2040 (the "2040 Notes").

#22029412v8

On February 14, 2012, the Original Issuer issued

  1. the US$1,500,000,000 5.40% Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes" and together with the 2020 Notes and the 2040 Notes, the "Notes" and each a
    "Series").

Each Series of Notes was guaranteed by the Successor Issuer. As of today, as a result of the Amalgamation, the Successor Issuer has expressly assumed all of the Original Issuer's outstanding obligations with respect to the Notes, including the payment obligations in respect of principal, interest and all other amounts payable thereunder, to the holders under each Series of Notes, and has become the sole obligor under each Series of Notes.

In addition, as a result of the Amalgamation, new CUSIP numbers and ISINs have been issued for the Notes as follows:

Series of Notes

Original CUSIP numbers / ISINs

New CUSIP numbers / ISINs

2020 Notes

144A: 759468 AA9 / US759468AA95

144A: 759470 AZ0 / US759470AZ01

Reg. S: U75888 AA2 / USU75888AA26

Reg. S: Y72570 AQ0 / USY72570AQ04

2040 Notes

144A: 759468 AB7 / US759468AB78

144A: 759470 BA4 / US759470BA41

Reg. S: U75888 AB0 / USU75888AB09

Reg. S: Y72570 AR8 / USY72570AR86

2022 Notes

144A: 759468 AC5 / US759468AC51

144A: 759470 AY3 / US759470AY36

Reg. S: U75888 AC8 / USU75888AC81

Reg. S: Y72570 AP2 / USY72570AP21

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

#22029412v8

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 09:45:50 UTC
