Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-29 am EST
2543.30 INR   -0.05%
10:04aReliance Industries : Consumer Products Limited, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Retail Ventures Limited, to Acquire 51% Controlling Stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited and Make an Open Offer to Acquire Upto 26%
PU
12/28Reliance Industries Arm Launches 5G Telecom Service in 11 Indian Cities
MT
12/27Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Consumer Products Limited, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Retail Ventures Limited, to Acquire 51% Controlling Stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Limited and Make an Open Offer to Acquire Upto 26%

12/29/2022 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

RELIANCE CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED, A WHOLLY-OWNED

SUBSIDIARY OF RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED, TO ACQUIRE

51% CONTROLLING STAKE IN LOTUS CHOCOLATE COMPANY LIMITED AND MAKE AN OPEN OFFER TO ACQUIRE UPTO 26%

THE ACQUISITION TO ADD CONFECTIONERY PRODUCT CAPABILITIES

Mumbai, December 29, 2022: Reliance Consumer Products Limited ("RCPL"), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ("RRVL"), Lotus Chocolate Company Limited ("LOTUS") and Mr. Prakash P Pai, Mr. Ananth P Pai & other members of the current promoter and promoter group of LOTUS, today executed definitive agreements, in terms of which:

  1. RCPL will acquire 65,48,935 equity shares of LOTUS representing 51% of the paid-up equity share capital of LOTUS from the current promoter and promoter group of LOTUS at a price per share of Rs. 113.00 aggregating to Rs. 74 crore;
  2. RCPL and certain promoter group entities of LOTUS to subscribe to 5,07,93,200 non- cumulative redeemable preference shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at par;

The parties have also executed a Shareholder's agreement governing certain inter se rights and obligations.

RCPL would make a Public Announcement to the public shareholders of LOTUS to acquire up to 33,38,673 equity shares of LOTUS representing 26.00% of the equity share capital of LOTUS in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations.

The capital infused by RCPL will help drive the growth and expansion of LOTUS into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer across industrial and consumer market spectrum backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing, best in-class processes & people.

Speaking on this transaction, Ms. Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "Reliance is excited to partner with LOTUS who have created a strong Cocoa & chocolate derivatives business through sharp business acumen and perseverance. The investment in LOTUS underlines our commitment to further boost indigenously developed daily use high quality products, to serve a broad customer spectrum at affordable prices. We look forward to working with the highly experienced management team of LOTUS as we further expand the business and drive its next growth phase."

Mr. Abhijit Pai, Founder-Promoter of LOTUS, said, "We are delighted to enter into this

partnership with Reliance. We have a vision to build a 'world class confectionery products business across customer segments backed by best-in-class manufacturing capabilities and talent. Our strategic partnership with Reliance, through this investment, will further enable this vision and accelerate Lotus' transformation."

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

CIN: U51909MH2006PLC166166 Phone: +91 22 35553800 Email: rrvl.secretarial@ril.com www.relianceretail.com

Registered Office: 4th Floor, Court House, Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Dhobi Talao, Mumbai-400 002, India

About Reliance Retail Ventures Limited:

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd and the holding company of all the retail businesses under the RIL group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates more than 16,500 own stores and partners with over 2 million merchants across Grocery, Electronics, Apparel, Pharmacy, lingerie, home and furnishing, beauty and personal care. It also operates the largest network of omni-channel business through Jio Mart, Ajio, Netmeds, Zivame and other online channels. RRVL's FMCG subsidiary, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd shall provide a wide range of products under a versatile brand portfolio that serve the daily needs of millions of Indians.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) and net profit of ₹ 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

About Lotus Chocolate Company Limited:

Listed on BSE stock exchange, Lotus is one of India's select manufacturers of the finest chocolates, cocoa products and cocoa derivatives. Lotus is well known reliable business partner for the supply of cocoa and chocolate products, starting from the sourcing of fine quality cocoa beans to processing of cocoa beans and delivering the finest chocolates. Lotus has a fully integrated manufacturing facility and is built with the best technologies and expertise from across the globe. Lotus products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, starting from local bakeries to multi-national companies.

Key Contact:

Manish Bhatia manish.b.bhatia@ril.com

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

CIN: U51909MH2006PLC166166 Phone: +91 22 35553800 Email: rrvl.secretarial@ril.com www.relianceretail.com

Registered Office: 4th Floor, Court House, Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Dhobi Talao, Mumbai-400 002, India

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
10:04aReliance Industries : Consumer Products Limited, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Retail Ventu..
PU
12/28Reliance Industries Arm Launches 5G Telecom Service in 11 Indian Cities
MT
12/27Exclusive-India plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry - sources
RE
12/22INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to fall as solid U.S. data fuels rate hike fears
RE
12/22Reliance Industries Arm Acquires 23% Stake in US Drone Technology Company for $25 Milli..
MT
12/22European Midday Briefing: Stocks Mixed Following U.S. Rally
DJ
12/22Reliance Jio to Provide Software-Defined Wide Area Network to Indian Oil
MT
12/22EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Set to Extend Gains After Wall Stree..
DJ
12/22Reliance Industries : Retail Ventures Limited (‘RRVL') Acquires METRO Cash & Carry I..
PU
12/22Reliance May Acquire Metro AG's India Business At A Value of Less Than $500 Million
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 127 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2023 734 B 8 868 M 8 868 M
Net Debt 2023 1 949 B 23 550 M 23 550 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 16 157 B 195 B 195 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 544,45 INR
Average target price 2 871,77 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.44%195 352
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION77.12%446 341
BP PLC45.36%104 912
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.96%72 647
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION78.97%53 671
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION66.89%48 325