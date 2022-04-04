Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Reliance Industries Ltd
  News
  Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
04/04 07:14:09 am EDT
2663.7 INR   +0.30%
Reliance Industries : Corp Restructuring - others

04/04/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
April 4, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") & its Shareholders and Creditors and Reliance Syngas Limited ('RSL') & its Shareholders and Creditors ("Scheme") - Further update

This is further to the various disclosures made by the Company on the captioned subject. We wish to inform you that:

  • (a) The scheme of arrangement between the Company & its shareholders and creditors was approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, ('NCLT -

    Mumbai') on March 30, 2022.

  • (b) The scheme of arrangement between Reliance Syngas Limited & its shareholders and creditors was approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, ('NCLT - Ahmedabad') on March 30, 2022.

  • (c) The certified copy of both the above orders of NCLT - Mumbai and NCLT - Ahmedabad have been filed with the respective Registrar of Companies on April 4, 2022.

  • (d) Accordingly, the Scheme has become effective.

  • (e) Appointed date of the Scheme is March 31, 2022.

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange 35A boulevard Joseph II,

Singapore Stock Exchange 2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19-00 SGX Centre 1, Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
