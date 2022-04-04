Reliance Industries : Corp Restructuring - others

April 4, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE Dear Sirs,

Sub:Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Scheme of Arrangement between Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") & its Shareholders and Creditors and Reliance Syngas Limited ('RSL') & its Shareholders and Creditors ("Scheme") - Further update

This is further to the various disclosures made by the Company on the captioned subject. We wish to inform you that:

(a) The scheme of arrangement between the Company & its shareholders and creditors was approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, ('NCLT - Mumbai') on March 30, 2022.

(b) The scheme of arrangement between Reliance Syngas Limited & its shareholders and creditors was approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, ('NCLT - Ahmedabad') on March 30, 2022.

(c) The certified copy of both the above orders of NCLT - Mumbai and NCLT - Ahmedabad have been filed with the respective Registrar of Companies on April 4, 2022.

(d) Accordingly, the Scheme has become effective.

(e) Appointed date of the Scheme is March 31, 2022.

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

