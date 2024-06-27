June 26, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30(11) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - News Clarification
We refer to the news items circulating in the mainstream media regarding the spectrum auction by the Department of Telecommunications - Government of India, which commenced yesterday and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited's participation in the said auction.
The auction concluded today and the Company has already filed with the stock exchanges a media release issued by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, subsidiary of the Company, titled "Jio consolidates its leadership position by acquiring the right to use spectrum in the 1800MHz band in 2 circles", copy of which is attached.
This is for information and records.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
SAVITHRI PAREKH
Digitally signed by
SAVITHRI PAREKH Date: 2024.06.26 23:21:59 +05'30'
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Encl.: As above
Copy to:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited
35A boulevard Joseph II
4 Shenton Way, #02-01 SGX Centre 2,
L-1840 Luxembourg
Singapore 068807
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
June 26, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Media Release
Please find attached a media release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the Company titled Jio consolidates its leadership position by acquiring the right to use spectrum in the 1800MHz band in 2 circles.
This is for information and records.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Encl.: As above
Copy to:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited
35A Boulevard Joseph II
4 Shenton Way, #02-01 SGX Centre 2,
L-1840 Luxembourg
Singapore 068807
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
Jio consolidates its leadership position by acquiring the right to use spectrum
in the 1800MHz band in 2 circles
Jio remains committed to superlative customer experience while carrying the highest wireless data traffic in the world
Mumbai, June 26, 2024: In the Spectrum Auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications - Government of India which concluded today, Jio digital services provider, acquired additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar and West Bengal.
With this acquisition, Jio has expanded its 1800 MHz band spectrum in two circles. Jio's spectrum footprint has increased to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink), solidifying its leadership position. Jio has already deployed the largest amount of spectrum pan-India on bandwidth efficient technologies like 4G and 5G, with this incremental spectrum acquired to address geography-specific demand and ensure the highest quality customer experience on its network.
Jio is the only operator in India to have access in low-band,mid-band and high-band (700 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26GHz) spectrum which gives it the unique advantage to provide a superlative experience to customers on 5G.
Shri Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said:
We have already demonstrated our commitment to the Digital India Vision by rolling out networks within 12 months of allotment of spectrum. This new spectrum acquisition will continue to enable us serving
aspirations of the new India, in terms of growing traffic demands and superior customer experience, which is no longer limited to only urban markets. We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio
Circle-wise details of technology agnostic spectrum acquired in the 1800 MHz band for
20 years are as under:
Circle
MHz
Cost
(paired)
(Rs Crs)
Bihar
5.0
420.25
West Bengal
9.4
553.38
Total
14.4
973.63
The above numbers are provisional, and subject to DOT confirmation.
As per terms of the spectrum auction, the above spectrum cost can be paid over 20 equated annual instalments, with interest computed at 8.65% per annum.
About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world- class all-IPdata-strongfuture-proof network using 4G LTE and 5G technologies. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future-ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 6G and beyond.
Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.4 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience, and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.
For further information, please contact:Jio.CorporateCommunication@ril.com 022 7965 3591
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 06:00:14 UTC.