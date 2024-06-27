This is for information and records.

The auction concluded today and the Company has already filed with the stock exchanges a media release issued by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, subsidiary of the Company, titled "Jio consolidates its leadership position by acquiring the right to use spectrum in the 1800MHz band in 2 circles", copy of which is attached.

We refer to the news items circulating in the mainstream media regarding the spectrum auction by the Department of Telecommunications - Government of India, which commenced yesterday and Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited's participation in the said auction.

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30(11) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - News Clarification

Please find attached a media release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the Company titled Jio consolidates its leadership position by acquiring the right to use spectrum in the 1800MHz band in 2 circles.

Jio consolidates its leadership position by acquiring the right to use spectrum

in the 1800MHz band in 2 circles

Jio remains committed to superlative customer experience while carrying the highest wireless data traffic in the world

Mumbai, June 26, 2024: In the Spectrum Auction conducted by the Department of Telecommunications - Government of India which concluded today, Jio digital services provider, acquired additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar and West Bengal.

With this acquisition, Jio has expanded its 1800 MHz band spectrum in two circles. Jio's spectrum footprint has increased to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink), solidifying its leadership position. Jio has already deployed the largest amount of spectrum pan-India on bandwidth efficient technologies like 4G and 5G, with this incremental spectrum acquired to address geography-specific demand and ensure the highest quality customer experience on its network.

Jio is the only operator in India to have access in low-band,mid-band and high-band (700 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26GHz) spectrum which gives it the unique advantage to provide a superlative experience to customers on 5G.

Shri Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said:

We have already demonstrated our commitment to the Digital India Vision by rolling out networks within 12 months of allotment of spectrum. This new spectrum acquisition will continue to enable us serving

aspirations of the new India, in terms of growing traffic demands and superior customer experience, which is no longer limited to only urban markets. We want every Indian to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio

Circle-wise details of technology agnostic spectrum acquired in the 1800 MHz band for

20 years are as under:

Circle MHz Cost (paired) (Rs Crs) Bihar 5.0 420.25 West Bengal 9.4 553.38 Total 14.4 973.63

The above numbers are provisional, and subject to DOT confirmation.