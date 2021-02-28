Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Acquisition of further shareholding in SkyTran Inc.

February 28, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCE PP Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Acquisition of further shareholding in SkyTran Inc.

We had, vide our disclosure dated April 28, 2020 informed that Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited ("RSBVL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had in the aggregate acquired 26.31% of equity (on a fully diluted basis) of skyTran Inc.

RSBVL has since invested an additional amount of USD 26.76 million in skyTran Inc. and its shareholding stands at 54.46% on a fully diluted basis making skyTran Inc. subsidiary of RSBVL.

No regulatory approvals were required in India for the aforesaid acquisition of shares. The investment does not fall within related party transaction and none of the Company's promoter I promoter group I group companies have interest in skyTran Inc.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 2 Shenton Way, 35A boulevard Joseph II #19- 00 SGX Centre 1, B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786