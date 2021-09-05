Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 – Investment in Strand Life Sciences Private Limited

September 3, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra- Dalal Street Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE/ RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Investment in Strand Life Sciences Private Limited

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited ("RSBVL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL" or the "Company") has acquired 2,28,42,654 equity shares of Rs.10 each of Strand Life Sciences Private Limited ("Strand") for a cash consideration of Rs 393 crores only (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Ninety three crores only) .

A further investment of up to Rs 160 crore (Indian Rupees One Hundred Sixty Crore only) is expected to be completed by March, 2023. The total investment will translate into ~80.3% of equity share capital in Strand on a fully diluted basis.

Strand was incorporated in India on October 6, 2000. Strand is a pioneer of genomic testing in India with bioinformatics software and clinical research solutions to healthcare providers including clinicians, hospitals, medical devices manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

Strand's turnover was Rs 88.70 crore, Rs 109.84 crore and Rs 96.60 crore, and Net Profit (Loss) of Rs 8.48 crore, Rs (25.04) crore and Rs (21.66) crore in FY 2021, FY 2020 and FY 2019 respectively.

The aforesaid investment is part of group's digital health initiatives, to foster affordable access to world class technology and innovation led healthcare ecosystem in India.

No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment. The investment does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL's promoter / promoter group / group companies have any interest in the transaction.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange 35A boulevard Joseph II 2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre L-1840 Luxembourg 1, Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786