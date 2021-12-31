Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 – Acquisition of 100% stake in Faradion Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited

December 31, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Acquisition of 100% stake in Faradion Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited

Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an agreement with Faradion Limited (Faradion) and its shareholders for acquiring 100% of the equity shares of Faradion through secondary transactions for a total value of GBP 94.42Mn based on an enterprise value of GBP 100Mn as follows:

88.92% of the equity shares of Faradion for an aggregate consideration of GBP 83.97Mn at closing which is expected in early January 2022. 11.08% of the equity shares of Faradion within 3 years from closing for an aggregate consideration of up to GBP 10.45Mn.

RNESL has also agreed to subscribe to new equity shares of Faradion for an aggregate consideration of GBP 31.59Mn, of which GBP 25Mn is as growth capital for accelerating commercial roll out and the balance for repayment of debt and other fees.

Based out of Sheffield and Oxford in UK and with its patented sodium-ion battery technology, Faradion is one of the leading global battery technology companies. It has competitively superior, strategic, wide-reaching and extensive IP portfolios covering several aspects of sodium-ion technology.

Reliance will use Faradion's state-of-the-art technology at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar, India.

The acquisition is not a related party transaction and none of RIL's promoter / promoter group / group companies have any interest in the entities involved in the transaction.

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786