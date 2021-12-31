Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 – Update on investment in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited

December 31, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Update on investment in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited

This is further to the disclosure dated October 10, 2021 made by the Company intimating execution of definitive agreements for acquisition of 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (name changed to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited) by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Upon receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India, *Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited ('SWREL') has on December 30, 2021 made an allotment to RNESL of 2,93,33,333 (Two crore ninety three lakh thirty three thousand three hundred and thirty three) equity shares of face value INR 1 (Rupee one) each fully paid-up by way of preferential allotment for cash at a price of INR 375 (Rupees Three hundred seventy five) per Equity Share (including premium of INR 374 (Rupees Three hundred seventy four) per Equity Share) aggregating INR 1,099,99,99,875/- (Rupees one thousand ninety-nine crore ninety nine lakh ninety nine thousand eight hundred and seventy five only). Post such allotment, RNESL holds 15.46% of the total paid-up equity share capital of SWREL.

