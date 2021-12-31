Log in
Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 – Update on investment in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited

12/31/2021 | 06:27am EST
December 31, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Update on investment in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited

This is further to the disclosure dated October 10, 2021 made by the Company intimating execution of definitive agreements for acquisition of 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (name changed to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited) by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Upon receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India, *Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited ('SWREL') has on December 30, 2021 made an allotment to RNESL of 2,93,33,333 (Two crore ninety three lakh thirty three thousand three hundred and thirty three) equity shares of face value INR 1 (Rupee one) each fully paid-up by way of preferential allotment for cash at a price of INR 375 (Rupees Three hundred seventy five) per Equity Share (including premium of INR 374 (Rupees Three hundred seventy four) per Equity Share) aggregating INR 1,099,99,99,875/- (Rupees one thousand ninety-nine crore ninety nine lakh ninety nine thousand eight hundred and seventy five only). Post such allotment, RNESL holds 15.46% of the total paid-up equity share capital of SWREL.

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Post such acquisition, RNESL has also become a promoter of SWREL besides the existing promoter and promoter group of the SWREL in accordance with SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 11:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
