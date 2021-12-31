Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 – Update on investment in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited
12/31/2021 | 06:27am EST
December 31, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Update on investment in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited
This is further to the disclosure dated October 10, 2021 made by the Company intimating execution of definitive agreements for acquisition of 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (name changed to Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited) by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Upon receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India, *Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited ('SWREL') has on December 30, 2021 made an allotment to RNESL of 2,93,33,333 (Two crore ninety three lakh thirty three thousand three hundred and thirty three) equity shares of face value INR 1 (Rupee one) each fully paid-up by way of preferential allotment for cash at a price of INR 375 (Rupees Three hundred seventy five) per Equity Share (including premium of INR 374 (Rupees Three hundred seventy four) per Equity Share) aggregating INR 1,099,99,99,875/- (Rupees one thousand ninety-nine crore ninety nine lakh ninety nine thousand eight hundred and seventy five only). Post such allotment, RNESL holds 15.46% of the total paid-up equity share capital of SWREL.
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Post such acquisition, RNESL has also become a promoter of SWREL besides the existing promoter and promoter group of the SWREL in accordance with SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
35A boulevard Joseph II
2 Shenton Way,
L-1840 Luxembourg
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Singapore 068804
