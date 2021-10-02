Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations - Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary in UAE

October 2, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary in

UAE

It is hereby informed that the Company has invested Rs.7,42,87,000 (equivalent to USD 1,000,000) in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of USD 1 each of "Reliance International Limited" (RINL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates.

RINL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to, amongst others, trading of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and agricultural commodities. RINL is yet to commence its business operations.

The investment in RINL does not fall within related party transaction and the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in RINL. No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

