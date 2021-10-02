Log in
Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations - Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary in UAE

10/02/2021 | 07:23am EDT
October 2, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary in

UAE

It is hereby informed that the Company has invested Rs.7,42,87,000 (equivalent to USD 1,000,000) in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of USD 1 each of "Reliance International Limited" (RINL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates.

RINL is incorporated to undertake activities relating to, amongst others, trading of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and agricultural commodities. RINL is yet to commence its business operations.

The investment in RINL does not fall within related party transaction and the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in RINL. No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 11:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
