Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations – Postal Ballot Notice

(Pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014)
To the members of the Company,
Notice is hereby given that the resolution set out below is proposed to be passed by the members of Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company") by means of Postal Ballot, only by way of remote e-voting process ("e-voting"), pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules") and other applicable provisions of the Act and the Rules, General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020 and 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 read with other relevant circulars, including General Circular No. 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Aﬀairs ("MCA Circulars"), Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ("SS-2") issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and other applicable laws, rules and regulations (including any statutory modi cation or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force and as amended from time to time).
The Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Rules setting out all material facts relating to the resolution mentioned in this Postal Ballot Notice is annexed hereto.
The Board of Directors has appointed Shri Mehul Modi, a Practising Chartered Accountant, (Membership No.: 048940), Partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants or failing him Shri Vishal Agarwal, a Practising Chartered Accountant (Membership No.: 119930), Partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot, through the e-voting process, in a fair and transparent manner and they have communicated their willingness to be appointed and will be available for the said purpose. The Scrutinizer's decision on the validity of the Postal Ballot shall be
nal.
The Company has engaged the services of KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFinTech" or "Registrar and Transfer Agent") as the agency to provide e-voting facility.
In accordance with the MCA Circulars, members can vote only through the remote e-voting process. Accordingly, the Company is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to all its members to cast their votes electronically. Members are requested to read the instructions in the Notes in this Postal Ballot Notice so as to cast their vote electronically not later than 5:00 p.m. IST on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, (the last day to cast vote electronically) to be eligible for being considered.
The Scrutinizer will submit his report, after the completion of scrutiny, to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company or any person authorized by him. The results of e-voting will be announced on or before Thursday, October 21, 2021, and will be displayed on the Company's website www.ril.com and will also be communicated to the Stock Exchanges, National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL") (together the "Depositories") and KFinTech. The Company will also display the results of the Postal Ballot at its Registered Oﬃce.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Othman H. Al Rumayyan as an Independent Director of the Company
To consider and pass, the following resolution as an Ordinary
Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 149, 150, 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Appointment and QualiBcation of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modi cation(s) or re- enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), His Excellency Yasir Othman H. Al Rumayyan (DIN: 09245977), who was appointed as an Additional Director pursuant to the provisions of Section 161(1) of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under Section 160 of the Act from a member proposing his candidature for the oﬃce of Director, be appointed as an Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation and to hold oﬃce for a term up to July 18, 2024;
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to do all acts and take all such steps as may be necessary, proper or expedient to give eﬀect to this resolution."
By Order of the Board of Directors
K. Sethuraman
Group Company Secretary
and Chief Compliance Oﬃcer
Mumbai, September 18, 2021
Registered Oﬃce:
3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021, India
A Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) of the Act read with the Rules, setting out all material facts relating to the resolution mentioned in this Postal Ballot Notice is attached.
In accordance with the MCA Circulars, this Postal Ballot Notice is being sent only by electronic mode to those members whose names appear on the Register of Members / List of Bene cial Owners as on Friday, September 17, 2021 ("Cut-OﬀDate") received from the Depositories and whose e-mail address is registered with the Company / Depositories. Physical copies of the Postal Ballot Notice along with postal ballot forms and pre-paid business reply envelopes are not being sent to members for this Postal Ballot.
This Postal Ballot Notice will also be available on the Company's website atwww.ril.com, websites of the Stock Exchanges, that is, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com respectively, and on the website of KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFinTech") at https://evoting.kfintech.com.
In accordance with the MCA Circulars, the Company has made necessary arrangements for the members to register theire-mailaddress. Members who have not registered theire-mailaddress are requested to register the same (i) with the Depository Participant(s) where they maintain their demat accounts, if the shares are held in electronic form, and (ii) by clicking onhttps://rkarisma.kfintech.com/shareholdersor by giving details of folio number,e-mailaddress andself-attestedcopy of PAN card to KFinTech at rilinvestor@kfintech.com, if the shares are held in physical form.
Members would be able to cast their votes and convey their assent or dissent to the proposed resolution only through the remote e-voting process. Members whose names appear on the Register of Members / List of Bene cial Owners as on the Cut-Oﬀ Date will only be considered eligible for the purpose of e-voting. A person who becomes a member after the Cut-Oﬀ Date should treat this notice for information purpose only.
Voting rights of a Member / BeneOcial Owner (in case of electronic shareholding) shall be in proportion to his/her/its shareholding in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the Cut-Oﬀ Date.
Pursuant to Sections 108, 110 and other applicable provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, the MCA Circulars and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations read with circular of SEBI on e-Voting Facility provided by Listed Entities, dated December 9, 2020, SS-2 and any amendments thereto, the Company is providing the facility to the members to exercise their right to vote on the proposed resolution electronically. The Company has engaged the services of KFinTech as the agency to provide e-voting facility. The instructions for e-voting are provided as part of this Postal Ballot Notice which the members are requested to read carefully before casting their vote.
The e-voting period commences at 9:00 a.m. (IST) on Monday, September 20, 2021 and ends at 5:00 p.m. (IST)
on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Members desiring to exercise their vote should cast their vote during this period, to be eligible for being considered.
The resolution, if approved, shall be deemed to have been passed on the last date of e-voting i.e. Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
All documents referred to in this Postal Ballot Notice will be available for inspection electronically until the last date of voting. Members seeking to inspect such documents can send an email toinvestor.relations@ril.com.
PROCEDURE FOR 'E-VOTING':
1. E-VOTING FACILITY:
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Rules and Regulation 44 of Listing Regulations, as amended, read with circular dated December 9, 2020 of SEBI on e-Voting Facility provided by Listed Entities, the Company is providing e-voting facility of KFinTech to its members to exercise their right to vote on the proposed resolution by electronic means.
The e-voting facility will be available during the following period:
Commencement of e-voting: 9:00 a.m. (IST) on Monday, September 20, 2021
End of e-voting: 5:00 p.m. (IST) onTuesday, October 19, 2021
The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time and the remote e-voting module shall be forthwith disabled by KFinTech upon expiry of the aforesaid period.
The manner of voting by (i) individual shareholders holding shares of the Company in demat mode, (ii) Shareholders other than individuals holding shares of the Company in demat mode, (iii) Shareholders holding shares of the Company in physical mode, and (iv) Shareholders who have not registered their e-mail address, is explained in the instructions given hereinbelow.
2. INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS RELATINGTO E-VOTING:
Once the Shareholder has exercised the vote, whether partially or otherwise, the Shareholder shall not be allowed to change it subsequently or cast the vote again.
INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR E-VOTING BY INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING SHARES OF THE COMPANY IN DEMAT MODE
As per circular of SEBI on e-Voting Facility provided by Listed Entities, dated December 9, 2020, all "individual shareholders holding shares of the Company in demat mode" can cast their vote, by way of a single login credential, through their demat accounts / websites of Depositories / Depository Participants. The procedure to login and access e-voting, as implemented by the Depositories / Depository Participant(s), is given below:
PROCEDURE TO LOGIN THROUGH WEBSITES OF DEPOSITORIES
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL)
Users already registered for IDeAS e-Services facility of NSDL may follow the following procedure:
Click on the button"BeneOcial Owner" available for login under 'IDeAS'section.
A new page will open. Enter your User ID and Password for accessing IDeAS.
On successful authentication, you will enter your IDeAS service login. Click on "Access to e-Voting"under Value AddedServices on the panel available on the left hand side.
Click on"ActiveE-votingCycles" option under E-voting.
You will see Company Name: "Reliance Industries Limited" on the next screen.Click on thee-Votinglink available against Reliance Industries Limited or selecte-Votingservice provider "KFinTech" and you will be re-directed to the e-Voting page of KFinTech to cast your vote without any further authentication.
Users not registered for IDeAS e-Services facility of NSDL may follow the following procedure:
Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL)
1. Users already registered for Easi / Easiest facility of CDSL may follow the following procedure:
www.cdslindia.com and click on New System Myeasi /
Login to My Easi option under Quick Login (best operational in Internet Explorer 10 or above and Mozilla Firefox)
Enter your User ID and Password for accessing Easi / Easiest.
You will see Company Name: "Reliance Industries Limited" on the next screen.Click on thee-Votinglink available against Reliance Industries Limited or selecte-Votingservice provider "KFinTech" and you will be re-directed to the e-Voting page of KFinTech to cast your vote without any further authentication.
Click on the button"Login" available under "Shareholder/Member" section.
On the login page, enter User ID (that is, 16-character demat account number held with NSDL, starting with IN), Login Type, that is, through typing Password (in case you are registered on NSDL's e-voting platform)/ through generation of OTP (in case your mobile/e-mail address is registered in your demat account) and VeriScation Code as shown on the screen.
On successful authentication, you will enter the e-voting module of NSDL. Click on "ActiveE-votingCycles / VC or OAVMs" option under E-voting. You will see Company Name: "Reliance Industries Limited" on the next screen.
Click on the e-Voting link available against Reliance Industries Limited or select e-Voting service provider "KFinTech" and you will bere-directedto thee-Votingpage of KFinTech to cast your vote without any further authentication.
Users not registered for Easi/Easiest facility of CDSL may follow the following procedure:
System will authenticate user by sending OTP on registered Mobile & E-mail as recorded in the Demat Account.
On successful authentication, you will enter the e-voting module of CDSL. Click on thee-Votinglink available against Reliance Industries Limited or selecte-Votingservice provider "KFinTech" and you will be re-directed to the e-Voting page of KFinTech to cast your vote without any further authentication.
PROCEDURE TO LOGIN THROUGH DEMAT ACCOUNTS / WEBSITE OF DEPOSITORY PARTICIPANT
Individual shareholders holding shares of the Company in Demat mode can accesse-Votingfacility provided by the Company using login credentials of their demat accounts (online accounts) through their demat accounts / websites of Depository Participants registered with NSDL/CDSL. An option for "e-Voting" will be available once they have successfully logged-in through their respective logins. Click on the option "e-Voting" and they will be redirected to e-Voting modules of NSDL/CDSL (as may be applicable). Click on thee-Votinglink available against Reliance Industries Limited or selecte-Votingservice provider "KFinTech" and you will be re-directed to the e-Voting page of KFinTech to cast your vote without any further authentication.
Members who are unable to retrieve User ID / Password are advised to use "Forgot User ID" / "Forgot Password" options available on the websites of Depositories / Depository Participants.
Contact details in case of any technical issue on
NSDL Website
CDSL Website
Members facing any technical issue during login can contact NSDL helpdesk by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in or call at toll free no.: 1800 1020 990 / 1800 22 44 30.
Members facing any technical issue during login can contact CDSL helpdesk by sending a request at helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.com or contact at 022- 23058738 or 022-23058542-43.
INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR E-VOTING BY (I) SHAREHOLDERS OTHER THAN INDIVIDUALS HOLDING SHARES OF THE COMPANY IN DEMAT MODE AND (II) ALL SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING SHARES OF THE COMPANY IN PHYSICAL MODE
(A) In case a member receives an e-mail from the Company
KFinTech [for Members whose e-mail address is registered with the Company / Depositor y Participant(s)]:
a. L a u n c h i nte r n e t b rows e r by t y p i n g t h e U R L :
Enter the login credentials(User ID and password provided in thee-mail). The E-Voting Event Number+ Folio No. or DP ID Client ID will be your User ID. If you are already registered with KFinTech for `e-voting', you can use the existing password for logging-in. If required, please visit https://evoting.kfintech.com or contact toll-free numbers 1800-309-8998 /1800-309-4001 (from 9:00 a.m. IST to 6:00 p.m. IST on all working days) for assistance on your existing password.
After entering these details appropriately, click on"LOGIN".
You will now reach Password Change Menu wherein you are required to mandatorily change your password upon logging-in for the rst time. The new password shall
comprise minimum 8 characters with at least one upper case (A-Z), one lower case (a-z), one numeric (0-9) and a special character (@,#,$,etc.). The system will prompt you to change your password and update your contact details like mobile number, e-mail address, etc. on Prst login. You may also enter a secret question and answer of your choice to retrieve your password in case you forget it. It is strongly recommended that you do not share your password with any other person and that you take utmost care to keep your password con dential.
You need to login again with the new credentials.
On successful login, the system will prompt you to select the E-Voting Event Number (EVEN) for Reliance Industries Limited. SHAREHOLDERS TO SELECT THE RESPECTIVE
E V E N S A N D VOT E D E P E N D I N G U P O N T H E I R SHAREHOLDING - FULLY PAID-UP OR PARTLY PAID-UP OR BOTH.
On the voting page, enter the number of shares as on the Cut-Oﬀ Date under either "FOR" or "AGAINST" or alternatively, you may partially enter any number under "FOR" / "AGAINST", but the total number under "FOR" / "AGAINST" taken together should not exceed your total shareholding as on the Cut-Oﬀ Date. You may also choose to "ABSTAIN" and vote will not be counted under either head.
4
