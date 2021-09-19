Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations – Postal Ballot Notice

To the members of the Company,

Notice is hereby given that the resolution set out below is proposed to be passed by the members of Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company") by means of Postal Ballot, only by way of remote e-voting process ("e-voting"), pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 ("the Rules") and other applicable provisions of the Act and the Rules, General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020 and 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 read with other relevant circulars, including General Circular No. 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Aﬀairs ("MCA Circulars"), Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ("SS-2") issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and other applicable laws, rules and regulations (including any statutory modi cation or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force and as amended from time to time).

The Statement pursuant to Section 102(1) and other applicable provisions of the Act read with the Rules setting out all material facts relating to the resolution mentioned in this Postal Ballot Notice is annexed hereto.

The Board of Directors has appointed Shri Mehul Modi, a Practising Chartered Accountant, (Membership No.: 048940), Partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants or failing him Shri Vishal Agarwal, a Practising Chartered Accountant (Membership No.: 119930), Partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot, through the e-voting process, in a fair and transparent manner and they have communicated their willingness to be appointed and will be available for the said purpose. The Scrutinizer's decision on the validity of the Postal Ballot shall be

nal.

The Company has engaged the services of KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFinTech" or "Registrar and Transfer Agent") as the agency to provide e-voting facility.

In accordance with the MCA Circulars, members can vote only through the remote e-voting process. Accordingly, the Company is pleased to provide remote e-voting facility to all its members to cast their votes electronically. Members are requested to read the instructions in the Notes in this Postal Ballot Notice so as to cast their vote electronically not later than 5:00 p.m. IST on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, (the last day to cast vote electronically) to be eligible for being considered.