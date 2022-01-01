Reliance Industries : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation of approval for proposed issuance of Senior Unsecured US$ Denominated Fixed Rate Notes

Further to our letter dated December 29, 2021 on the subject, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited was held on January 1, 2022, and proposal for issuance of senior unsecured US$ denominated fixed rate notes from time to time, for an aggregate amount up to US$ 5 billion ("Notes"), in one or more tranches, was approved. Such issuance will be in compliance with Regulation S and Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"). Further, the proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be utilised primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, in accordance with the applicable law.

Important Information

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NEITHER THESE MATERIALS NOR THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITY.

None of the Notes referred to herein will be registered under the US Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This notice is being issued by the Company for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or advertisement with respect to the purchase or sale of securities of the Company, in India, and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The materials in connection with the Notes has not been and will not be registered or published as a prospectus or a statement in lieu of a prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other statutory or regulatory body of like nature in India in respect of offer of these Notes or offering memorandum or other offering material in respect of any private placement of securities under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and the rules framed thereunder or any other applicable Indian laws. The offering memorandum in connection with the Notes has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority in India, including, but not limited to, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, any Registrar of Companies, the Reserve Bank of India, or any stock exchange in India. The offering memorandum and the Notes are not and should not be construed as an advertisement, invitation, offer or sale of any securities to the public or any person resident in India.

