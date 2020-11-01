Reliance Industries : Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half Year ended September 30, 2020 published in newspapers – Indian Express and Financial Express

Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half Year Ended 30th September, 2020
(` in crore, except per share data)
Particulars
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Quarter Ended
30th
30th
30th
September, 2020
September, 2020
September, 2019
Value of Sales & Services (Revenue)
128,385
229,314
165,228
Less: GST Recovered
12,190
21,881
11,844
Revenue from Operations
116,195
207,433
153,384
Profit before exceptional item and tax
10,589
19,131
15,055
Profit before tax
10,589
24,097
15,055
Profit for the Period*
10,602
23,850
11,352
Total Comprehensive Income (after tax)
35,031
65,949
10,566
Paid up Equity Share Capital,
Equity Shares of `10/- each
6,445
6,445
6,339
Other Equity excluding revaluation reserve**
-
-
-
Earnings per equity share
(Face value of ` 10/- each) (Not Annualised)
Basic (in `) - After Exceptional Item
14.84
35.42
18.47
Basic (in `) - Before Exceptional Item
14.84
27.70
18.47
Diluted (in `) - After Exceptional Item
14.68
35.02
18.47
Diluted (in `) - Before Exceptional Item
14.68
27.39
18.47
*Includes Non-Controlling Interest
**Reserve excluding revaluation reserves for the year ended as on 31st March, 2020 was ` 446,992 crore.
Notes:
The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and its release at their respective meetings held on 30th October, 2020. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a Limited Review of the aforesaid results.
Additional information on standalone financial results is as follows:
(` in crore)
Particulars
Quarter Ended
Half Year Ended
Quarter Ended
30th
30th
30th
September, 2020
September, 2020
September, 2019
Value of Sale & Service (Revenue)
64,431
116,694
94,803
Less: GST Recovered
3,185
5,002
3,686
Revenue from operations
61,246
111,692
91,117
Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax
4,759
8,685
12,255
Profit before tax
4,759
13,105
12,255
Profit for the period
6,546
15,840
9,702
Total Comprehensive Income (after tax)
7,170
18,022
8,836
3. The above is an extract of the detailed format of the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2020 filed with the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The full format of the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2020 are available on the Stock Exchanges' websites (www.bseindia.com / www.nseindia.com) and the Company's website www.ril.com.
For Reliance Industries Limited
Sd/-
Mukesh D. Ambani
Date : 30th October, 2020
Chairman and Managing Director
