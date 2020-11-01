Log in
Reliance Industries : Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half Year ended September 30, 2020 published in newspapers – Indian Express and Financial Express

11/01/2020 | 01:30pm EST

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021. Phone: 022-3555 5000 • Fax: 022-2204 2268 • E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com CIN: L17110MH1973PLC019786

Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half Year Ended 30th September, 2020

(` in crore, except per share data)

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Quarter Ended

30th

30th

30th

September, 2020

September, 2020

September, 2019

Value of Sales & Services (Revenue)

128,385

229,314

165,228

Less: GST Recovered

12,190

21,881

11,844

Revenue from Operations

116,195

207,433

153,384

Profit before exceptional item and tax

10,589

19,131

15,055

Profit before tax

10,589

24,097

15,055

Profit for the Period*

10,602

23,850

11,352

Total Comprehensive Income (after tax)

35,031

65,949

10,566

Paid up Equity Share Capital,

Equity Shares of `10/- each

6,445

6,445

6,339

Other Equity excluding revaluation reserve**

-

-

-

Earnings per equity share

(Face value of ` 10/- each) (Not Annualised)

Basic (in `) - After Exceptional Item

14.84

35.42

18.47

Basic (in `) - Before Exceptional Item

14.84

27.70

18.47

Diluted (in `) - After Exceptional Item

14.68

35.02

18.47

Diluted (in `) - Before Exceptional Item

14.68

27.39

18.47

*Includes Non-Controlling Interest

**Reserve excluding revaluation reserves for the year ended as on 31st March, 2020 was ` 446,992 crore.

Notes:

  1. The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and its release at their respective meetings held on 30th October, 2020. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a Limited Review of the aforesaid results.
  2. Additional information on standalone financial results is as follows:

(` in crore)

Particulars

Quarter Ended

Half Year Ended

Quarter Ended

30th

30th

30th

September, 2020

September, 2020

September, 2019

Value of Sale & Service (Revenue)

64,431

116,694

94,803

Less: GST Recovered

3,185

5,002

3,686

Revenue from operations

61,246

111,692

91,117

Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax

4,759

8,685

12,255

Profit before tax

4,759

13,105

12,255

Profit for the period

6,546

15,840

9,702

Total Comprehensive Income (after tax)

7,170

18,022

8,836

3. The above is an extract of the detailed format of the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2020 filed with the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The full format of the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2020 are available on the Stock Exchanges' websites (www.bseindia.com / www.nseindia.com) and the Company's website www.ril.com.

For Reliance Industries Limited

Sd/-

Mukesh D. Ambani

Date : 30th October, 2020

Chairman and Managing Director

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:29:00 UTC

