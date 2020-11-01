Reliance Industries : Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half Year ended September 30, 2020 published in newspapers – Indian Express and Financial Express

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021. Phone: 022-3555 5000 • Fax: 022-2204 2268 • E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com CIN: L17110MH1973PLC019786

Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter / Half Year Ended 30th September, 2020

(` in crore, except per share data)

Particulars Quarter Ended Half Year Ended Quarter Ended 30th 30th 30th September, 2020 September, 2020 September, 2019 Value of Sales & Services (Revenue) 128,385 229,314 165,228 Less: GST Recovered 12,190 21,881 11,844 Revenue from Operations 116,195 207,433 153,384 Profit before exceptional item and tax 10,589 19,131 15,055 Profit before tax 10,589 24,097 15,055 Profit for the Period* 10,602 23,850 11,352 Total Comprehensive Income (after tax) 35,031 65,949 10,566 Paid up Equity Share Capital, Equity Shares of `10/- each 6,445 6,445 6,339 Other Equity excluding revaluation reserve** - - - Earnings per equity share (Face value of ` 10/- each) (Not Annualised) Basic (in `) - After Exceptional Item 14.84 35.42 18.47 Basic (in `) - Before Exceptional Item 14.84 27.70 18.47 Diluted (in `) - After Exceptional Item 14.68 35.02 18.47 Diluted (in `) - Before Exceptional Item 14.68 27.39 18.47

*Includes Non-Controlling Interest

**Reserve excluding revaluation reserves for the year ended as on 31st March, 2020 was ` 446,992 crore.

Notes:

The Audit Committee has reviewed the above results and the Board of Directors has approved the above results and its release at their respective meetings held on 30th October, 2020. The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a Limited Review of the aforesaid results. Additional information on standalone financial results is as follows:

(` in crore) Particulars Quarter Ended Half Year Ended Quarter Ended 30th 30th 30th September, 2020 September, 2020 September, 2019 Value of Sale & Service (Revenue) 64,431 116,694 94,803 Less: GST Recovered 3,185 5,002 3,686 Revenue from operations 61,246 111,692 91,117 Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax 4,759 8,685 12,255 Profit before tax 4,759 13,105 12,255 Profit for the period 6,546 15,840 9,702 Total Comprehensive Income (after tax) 7,170 18,022 8,836

3. The above is an extract of the detailed format of the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2020 filed with the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The full format of the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2020 are available on the Stock Exchanges' websites (www.bseindia.com / www.nseindia.com) and the Company's website www.ril.com.

