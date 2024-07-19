Media Release
19th July, 2024
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT ₹ 257,823 CRORE ($ 30.9 BILLION), UP 11.5% Y-o-Y
QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AT ₹ 42,748 CRORE ($ 5.1 BILLION), UP 2.0% Y-o-Y
RECORD QUARTERLY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF JIO PLATFORMS AT ₹ 5,698 CRORE
QUARTERLY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF RELIANCE RETAIL AT ₹ 2,549 CRORE
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(₹ in crore)
Sr.
Particulars
1Q
4Q
1Q
% chg.
FY24
No
FY25
FY24
FY24
Y-o-Y
1
Gross Revenue
257,823
264,834
231,132
11.5
1,000,122
2
EBITDA
42,748
47,050
41,906
2.0
178,290
3
EBITDA margin (%)
16.6
17.8
18.1
(150 bps)
17.8
4
Depreciation
13,596
13,569
11,775
15.5
50,832
5
Finance Costs
5,918
5,761
5,837
1.4
23,118
6
Profit Before Tax
23,234
27,720
24,294
(4.4)
1,04,340
7
Tax Expenses
5,786
6,577
6,112
(5.3)
25,707
8
Profit After Tax
17,448
21,143
18,182
(4.0)
78,633
9
Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates & JVs
(3)
100
76
-
387
10
Profit After Tax and Share of Profit/(Loss)
17,445
21,243
18,258
(4.5)
79,020
of Associates & JVs
11
Capital Expenditure#
28,785
23,207
39,645
131,769
12
Outstanding Debt
304,937
324,622
318,685
324,622
13
Cash & Cash Equivalents
192,596
208,341
192,064
208,341
14
Net Debt
112,341
116,281
126,621
116,281
15
Net Debt to EBITDA*
0.66
0.62
0.76
0.65
- Excluding amount incurred towards spectrum * Annualised
Media Release
Quarterly Performance (1Q FY25 vs 1Q FY24)
- Gross Revenue was ₹ 257,823 crore ($ 30.9 billion), up 11.5% Y-o-Y, led by O2C on higher oil & product prices and Oil & Gas segment with strong growth in volumes. Steady growth in consumer businesses also contributed to increase in revenue.
- EBITDA increased by 2.0% Y-o-Y to ₹ 42,748 crore ($ 5.1 billion). Strong contribution from Oil & Gas and consumer business offset weak O2C.
o JPL EBITDA increased 11.6% Y-o-Y primarily on account of healthy revenue growth and operating leverage.
o EBITDA for RRVL increased by 10.5% led by increase in footfalls and expansion of store footprint, streamlining of operations driving margin improvement.
o O2C EBITDA was lower by 14.3% on account of lower gasoline cracks (-30%) and lower downstream chemical deltas, particularly PE (-17%), PP (-16%) and integrated polyester margin (-15%).
o Oil and Gas segment EBITDA increased by 29.8% on account of higher volumes from KG D6.
- Depreciation increased by 15.5% Y-o-Y to ₹ 13,596 crore ($ 1.6 billion) on expanded asset base across all the businesses, higher network utilization in Digital Services business, higher retail store count and ramp-up in upstream production.
- Finance Costs increased by 1.4% Y-o-Y to ₹ 5,918 crore ($ 710 million) primarily due to higher interest rates.
- Tax Expenses decreased Y-o-Y to ₹ 5,786 crore ($ 694 million).
- Profit after tax decreased Y-o-Y to ₹ 17,448 crore ($ 2.1 billion).
- Capital Expenditure for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was ₹ 28,785 crore ($ 3.5 billion).
Media Release
Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance
Industries Limited said: "Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter improved from a year ago with strong contribution from Consumer and Upstream businesses offsetting weak O2C operating environment. Reliance's resilient operating and financial performance in this quarter underscores the strength of its diverse portfolio of businesses. Importantly, these businesses are contributing significantly to India's growth, providing vital energy and vibrant channels for digital and physical distribution of goods and services.
The digital services business registered an impressive financial performance year-on-year, continuing its positive growth momentum. Jio's True 5G network, covering ~85% of India's 5G capacity, continues to attract users, while the fixed broadband offerings are witnessing increasing consumer traction both in homes and enterprises. The attractive value proposition offered by Jio is enabling more Indians to transition to next-gen data networks. This is further accelerating the digital revolution which is reshaping communications, analytics and computing, media and entertainment and commerce in India. Jio is committed to provide the best-qualitystate-of-the-art network at most affordable prices globally.
Retail business delivered robust financial results, as compared to last year, well supported by all consumption baskets. With fast-paced expansion of its retail footprint, Reliance Retail continues to cement its position as the preferred retailer for millions of Indians. The digital and new commerce segments are also scaling up rapidly. Reliance Retail is focused not only on providing quality products to customers, but also on enhancing overall customer experience, both during and after sales.
The deep integration and flexibility built into our O2C business model helped mitigate the impact of challenging operating environment. The business was impacted by lower fuel cracks with tepid global demand and ramp-up of new refineries. The oil and gas segment continued its growth trajectory with higher production, offsetting lower year-on-year gas price realizations.
Reliance has made significant progress on the implementation of New Energy Giga-factories. On completion, these projects will provide India a world-class, integrated green energy ecosystem which can propel the next leg of sustainable growth."
Media Release
CONSOLIDATED JIO PLATFORMS LIMITED ("JPL")
QUARTERLY REVENUE AT ₹ 34,548 CRORE, UP 12.8% Y-o-Y
QUARTERLY EBITDA AT ₹ 14,638 CRORE, UP 11.6% Y-o-Y
TOTAL SUBSCRIBER BASE REACHES ~490 MILLION INCLUDING ~130 MILLION 5G USERS -
JIO IS THE LARGEST 5G OPERATOR OUTSIDE CHINA
JIO CONTINUES TO BUILD ON ITS MARKET LEADERSHIP WITH ~33% Y-O-Y INCREASE IN DATA TRAFFIC; 5G
ACCOUNTS FOR OVER 31% OF JIO'S WIRELESS DATA TRAFFIC
PER CAPITA DATA CONSUMPTION INCREASED TO 30.3GB / MONTH OR MORE THAN 1GB / DAY
JIO HAS BECOME THE LARGEST OPERATOR GLOBALLY IN TERMS OF DATA TRAFFIC
JIOAIRFIBER DRIVES THE HIGHEST EVER QUARTERLY HOME CONNECTS FOR JIO WITH OVER 1.1 MILLION NET
ADDITIONS
- FINANCIAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Sr.
Particulars
1Q
4Q
1Q
% chg.
FY24
No.
FY25
FY24
FY24
Y-o-Y
1
Gross Revenue
34,548
33,835
30,640
12.8
128,521
2
Revenue from Operations
29,449
28,871
26,115
12.8
109,558
3
EBITDA
14,638
14,360
13,116
11.6
54,959
4
EBITDA Margin(%)*
49.7
49.7
50.2
(50 bps)
50.2
5
Depreciation
5,851
5,811
5,275
10.9
22,103
6
Finance Costs
1,115
1,018
982
13.5
4,048
7
Tax Expenses
1,974
1,944
1,758
12.3
7,374
8
Profit After Tax
5,698
5,587
5,101
11.7
21,434
9
Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates
(5)
(4)
(3)
-
(11)
& JVs
10
Profit After Tax and Share of
5,693
5,583
5,098
11.7
21,423
Profit/(Loss) of Associates & JVs
* EBITDA Margin is calculated on Revenue from Operations
Media Release
Quarterly Performance (1Q FY25 vs 1Q FY24)
- Growth in Revenue from Operations was primarily driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes.
- Double-digitEBITDA growth primarily led by healthy revenue growth and operating leverage.
- Depreciation increase led by higher network utilisation and addition to the gross block.
- Increase in Finance cost was driven by higher leverage.
B. OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Sr.
Particulars
UoM
1Q
4Q
1Q
% chg.
FY24
No.
FY25
FY24
FY24
Y-o-Y
1
Customer
Million
489.7
481.8
448.5
9.2
481.8*
Base
2
ARPU
₹ per subscriber
181.7
181.7
180.5
0.7
181.7*
per month
3
Data Traffic
billion GB
44.1
40.9
33.2
32.8
148.5
4
Voice Traffic
trillion minutes
1.42
1.44
1.34
6.6
5.48
- for exit quarter
- Jio continues to lead the industry and gain subscriber share with 8.0 million net additions in 1Q FY25. Monthly churn was 1.7%.
- ARPU was ₹ 181.7 with better subscriber mix, partially offset by increasing mix of promotional 5G traffic being offered on an unlimited basis to subscribers and not charged separately.
- Engagement levels continued to remain strong with total data and voice traffic increasing by 32.8% and 6.6% Y-o-Y, respectively.
Media Release
- STRATEGIC PROGRESS
- Jio is the largest 5G operator outside China with ~ 130 million subscribers accounting for over 31% of Jio's wireless data traffic. The entire 5G data is being carried on Jio's own 5G+4G combo core.
- Furthering its commitment to strengthen the telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio announced its new unlimited plans effective July 3, 2024. These new plans imply an increase of 13%-25% vs previous plans. Jio would continue to provide truly unlimited 5G data on its leading plans at no additional cost and JioBharat / JioPhone users will continue to enjoy the existing tariffs. With these new plans, Jio continues to deliver best value and quality to all Indians.
- Building on Jio's core principle of leveraging the power of technology to deliver the best value and services to its users, Jio Platforms Limited also introduced two new applications - JioSafe, a quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging and file transfer, and JioTranslate, an AI-poweredmulti-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages and texts. Jio users will get both these applications free for a year.
- Government of India conducted spectrum auctions in June 2024 for all the existing 4G and 5G spectrum bands. Jio acquired rights for additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar and West Bengal increasing its spectrum footprint to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink).
- JioAirFiber continues to see strong uptake and engagement pan India, owing to its unique proposition as an entertainment-first product bundled with world-class broadband connectivity. On the back of this strong demand, Jio has recorded its highest ever quarterly home connects at over
Media Release
1.1 million. Network slicing on Standalone 5G network and Jio's unique point-to-multipoint deployment is transforming fixed broadband infrastructure in India.
-
LEADERSHIP QUOTE
Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said "Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Our new prepaid plans would foster industry innovation towards 5G and AI and drive sustainable growth. Jio with its superior network and new service propositions would further build its market leadership with a customer first approach."
Media Release
CONSOLIDATED RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED ("RRVL")
QUARTERLY REVENUE AT ₹ 75,615 CRORE, UP 8.1% Y-o-Y
QUARTERLY EBITDA AT ₹ 5,664 CRORE, UP 10.5% Y-o-Y
TOTAL FOOTFALL OF 296 MILLION ACROSS FORMATS; 331 NEW STORES OPENED
- FINANCIAL RESULTS
(₹ in crore)
Sr.
Particulars
1Q
4Q
1Q
% chg.
FY24
No.
FY25
FY24
FY24
Y-o-Y
1
Gross Revenue
75,615
76,627
69,948
8.1
306,786
2
Revenue from Operations
66,260
67,610
62,159
6.6
273,079
3
EBITDA from Operations
5,448
5,680
4,884
11.5
22,222
4
Investment Income
216
191
243
(11.1)
844
5
EBITDA
5,664
5,871
5,127
10.5
23,066
6
EBITDA Margin (%)*
8.5
8.7
8.2
30 bps
8.4
7
Depreciation
1,667
1,452
1,334
25
5,569
8
Finance Costs
550
683
628
(12.4)
2,570
9
Tax Expenses
898
990
729
23.2
3,800
10
Profit After Tax
2,549
2,746
2,436
4.6
11,127
11
Share of Profit/(Loss) of
(96)
(48)
12
-
(26)
Associates & JVs
12
Profit After Tax and Share of
2,453
2,698
2,448
0.2
11,101
Profit/(Loss) of Associates & JVs
* EBITDA Margin is calculated on Revenue from Operations
Media Release
Quarterly Performance (1Q FY25 vs 1Q FY24)
- Business delivered steady performance during the quarter with revenue of ₹ 75,615 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y.
- Reported EBITDA at ₹ 5,664 crore which was up by 10.5% Y-o-Y, led by increase in footfalls and expansion of store footprint, streamlining of operations driving margin improvement.
- EBITDA before Investment Income was at ₹ 5,448 crore, a growth of 11.5% Y-o-Y.
- Depreciation increased on account of higher asset base due to addition of new stores.
- Finance cost declined on account of repayment of borrowings.
B. OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Sr.
1Q
4Q
1Q
% chg.
FY24
Particulars
UoM
FY25
FY24
FY24
Y-o-Y
No.
1
Stores
Number
18,918
18,836
18,446
2.6
18,836
2
Area Operated
Million
81.3
79.1
70.6
15.2
79.1
Sq. ft.
3
Store Footfalls
Million
296
272
249
18.9
1,063
4
Registered Customer Base
Million
316
304
267
18.4
304
5
Number of Transactions
Million
334
311
314
6.4
1,260
Quarterly Performance
- The business expanded its store network with 331 new store openings taking the total store count to 18,918 with area under operation at 81.3 million sq. ft.
- The quarter recorded footfalls of over 296 million, a growth of 18.9% Y-o-Y.
- The focus on scaling up Digital Commerce and New Commerce continued with these channels contributing to 18% of total revenue.
Media Release
- The registered customer base grew to 316 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country.
- The business continued investments in stores, platform enhancements, product design and sourcing capabilities to further strengthen the value proposition to the customers. These initiatives will help sustain growth momentum in near and medium term.
- During the quarter, the business entered into a long-term licensing arrangement with ASOS, UK's leading online fashion retailer, to exclusively retail ASOS's curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels across all online and offline channels in India.
Consumer Electronics
- Consumer Electronics business growth led by customer walk-ins and increasing average bill value.
- Digital stores delivered steady growth led by summer season for AC's, refrigerators and events like
T20 world cup and IPL for TVs
- resQ, the services business, added over 50 service centers, expanding the reach to 1,200+ centers. The business launched on-demand services across 45 cities.
- Own brand / PBG introduced several new products across categories even as it continued to grow its merchant base which was up over 100% Y-o-Y.
- JioMart Digital business growth was driven across categories. The business expanded its merchant base by 14% Y-o-Y.
Fashion & Lifestyle
- The business remained focused on continuously refreshing assortment in line with emerging trends and expansion of store footprint. This has helped business maintain fashion newness in the stores providing customers with a better shopping experience every time they visit.
- With customers continuing to enjoy their shopping in new formats for their fashion needs, business has been scaling up new formats such as Yousta, Azorte, GAP etc.
- AJIO delivered steady performance as it expanded its product catalogue by over 20% compared to last year and added over 1.9 million customers. AJIO successfully executed its flagship
