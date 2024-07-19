Media Release

19th July, 2024

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT ₹ 257,823 CRORE ($ 30.9 BILLION), UP 11.5% Y-o-Y

QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AT ₹ 42,748 CRORE ($ 5.1 BILLION), UP 2.0% Y-o-Y

RECORD QUARTERLY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF JIO PLATFORMS AT 5,698 CRORE

QUARTERLY PROFIT AFTER TAX OF RELIANCE RETAIL AT 2,549 CRORE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(₹ in crore)

Sr.

Particulars

1Q

4Q

1Q

% chg.

FY24

No

FY25

FY24

FY24

Y-o-Y

1

Gross Revenue

257,823

264,834

231,132

11.5

1,000,122

2

EBITDA

42,748

47,050

41,906

2.0

178,290

3

EBITDA margin (%)

16.6

17.8

18.1

(150 bps)

17.8

4

Depreciation

13,596

13,569

11,775

15.5

50,832

5

Finance Costs

5,918

5,761

5,837

1.4

23,118

6

Profit Before Tax

23,234

27,720

24,294

(4.4)

1,04,340

7

Tax Expenses

5,786

6,577

6,112

(5.3)

25,707

8

Profit After Tax

17,448

21,143

18,182

(4.0)

78,633

9

Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates & JVs

(3)

100

76

-

387

10

Profit After Tax and Share of Profit/(Loss)

17,445

21,243

18,258

(4.5)

79,020

of Associates & JVs

11

Capital Expenditure#

28,785

23,207

39,645

131,769

12

Outstanding Debt

304,937

324,622

318,685

324,622

13

Cash & Cash Equivalents

192,596

208,341

192,064

208,341

14

Net Debt

112,341

116,281

126,621

116,281

15

Net Debt to EBITDA*

0.66

0.62

0.76

0.65

  • Excluding amount incurred towards spectrum * Annualised

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 3555 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

: (+91 22) 3555 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com;investor.relations@ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN

:

L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 1 of 24

Media Release

Quarterly Performance (1Q FY25 vs 1Q FY24)

  • Gross Revenue was ₹ 257,823 crore ($ 30.9 billion), up 11.5% Y-o-Y, led by O2C on higher oil & product prices and Oil & Gas segment with strong growth in volumes. Steady growth in consumer businesses also contributed to increase in revenue.
  • EBITDA increased by 2.0% Y-o-Y to ₹ 42,748 crore ($ 5.1 billion). Strong contribution from Oil & Gas and consumer business offset weak O2C.
    o JPL EBITDA increased 11.6% Y-o-Y primarily on account of healthy revenue growth and operating leverage.
    o EBITDA for RRVL increased by 10.5% led by increase in footfalls and expansion of store footprint, streamlining of operations driving margin improvement.
    o O2C EBITDA was lower by 14.3% on account of lower gasoline cracks (-30%) and lower downstream chemical deltas, particularly PE (-17%), PP (-16%) and integrated polyester margin (-15%).
    o Oil and Gas segment EBITDA increased by 29.8% on account of higher volumes from KG D6.
  • Depreciation increased by 15.5% Y-o-Y to ₹ 13,596 crore ($ 1.6 billion) on expanded asset base across all the businesses, higher network utilization in Digital Services business, higher retail store count and ramp-up in upstream production.
  • Finance Costs increased by 1.4% Y-o-Y to ₹ 5,918 crore ($ 710 million) primarily due to higher interest rates.
  • Tax Expenses decreased Y-o-Y to ₹ 5,786 crore ($ 694 million).
  • Profit after tax decreased Y-o-Y to ₹ 17,448 crore ($ 2.1 billion).
  • Capital Expenditure for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was ₹ 28,785 crore ($ 3.5 billion).

Media Release

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance

Industries Limited said: "Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter improved from a year ago with strong contribution from Consumer and Upstream businesses offsetting weak O2C operating environment. Reliance's resilient operating and financial performance in this quarter underscores the strength of its diverse portfolio of businesses. Importantly, these businesses are contributing significantly to India's growth, providing vital energy and vibrant channels for digital and physical distribution of goods and services.

The digital services business registered an impressive financial performance year-on-year, continuing its positive growth momentum. Jio's True 5G network, covering ~85% of India's 5G capacity, continues to attract users, while the fixed broadband offerings are witnessing increasing consumer traction both in homes and enterprises. The attractive value proposition offered by Jio is enabling more Indians to transition to next-gen data networks. This is further accelerating the digital revolution which is reshaping communications, analytics and computing, media and entertainment and commerce in India. Jio is committed to provide the best-qualitystate-of-the-art network at most affordable prices globally.

Retail business delivered robust financial results, as compared to last year, well supported by all consumption baskets. With fast-paced expansion of its retail footprint, Reliance Retail continues to cement its position as the preferred retailer for millions of Indians. The digital and new commerce segments are also scaling up rapidly. Reliance Retail is focused not only on providing quality products to customers, but also on enhancing overall customer experience, both during and after sales.

The deep integration and flexibility built into our O2C business model helped mitigate the impact of challenging operating environment. The business was impacted by lower fuel cracks with tepid global demand and ramp-up of new refineries. The oil and gas segment continued its growth trajectory with higher production, offsetting lower year-on-year gas price realizations.

Reliance has made significant progress on the implementation of New Energy Giga-factories. On completion, these projects will provide India a world-class, integrated green energy ecosystem which can propel the next leg of sustainable growth."

Media Release

CONSOLIDATED JIO PLATFORMS LIMITED ("JPL")

QUARTERLY REVENUE AT ₹ 34,548 CRORE, UP 12.8% Y-o-Y

QUARTERLY EBITDA AT ₹ 14,638 CRORE, UP 11.6% Y-o-Y

TOTAL SUBSCRIBER BASE REACHES ~490 MILLION INCLUDING ~130 MILLION 5G USERS -

JIO IS THE LARGEST 5G OPERATOR OUTSIDE CHINA

JIO CONTINUES TO BUILD ON ITS MARKET LEADERSHIP WITH ~33% Y-O-Y INCREASE IN DATA TRAFFIC; 5G

ACCOUNTS FOR OVER 31% OF JIO'S WIRELESS DATA TRAFFIC

PER CAPITA DATA CONSUMPTION INCREASED TO 30.3GB / MONTH OR MORE THAN 1GB / DAY

JIO HAS BECOME THE LARGEST OPERATOR GLOBALLY IN TERMS OF DATA TRAFFIC

JIOAIRFIBER DRIVES THE HIGHEST EVER QUARTERLY HOME CONNECTS FOR JIO WITH OVER 1.1 MILLION NET

ADDITIONS

  1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(₹ in crore)

Sr.

Particulars

1Q

4Q

1Q

% chg.

FY24

No.

FY25

FY24

FY24

Y-o-Y

1

Gross Revenue

34,548

33,835

30,640

12.8

128,521

2

Revenue from Operations

29,449

28,871

26,115

12.8

109,558

3

EBITDA

14,638

14,360

13,116

11.6

54,959

4

EBITDA Margin(%)*

49.7

49.7

50.2

(50 bps)

50.2

5

Depreciation

5,851

5,811

5,275

10.9

22,103

6

Finance Costs

1,115

1,018

982

13.5

4,048

7

Tax Expenses

1,974

1,944

1,758

12.3

7,374

8

Profit After Tax

5,698

5,587

5,101

11.7

21,434

9

Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates

(5)

(4)

(3)

-

(11)

& JVs

10

Profit After Tax and Share of

5,693

5,583

5,098

11.7

21,423

Profit/(Loss) of Associates & JVs

* EBITDA Margin is calculated on Revenue from Operations

Media Release

Quarterly Performance (1Q FY25 vs 1Q FY24)

  • Growth in Revenue from Operations was primarily driven by robust subscriber growth across mobility and homes.
  • Double-digitEBITDA growth primarily led by healthy revenue growth and operating leverage.
  • Depreciation increase led by higher network utilisation and addition to the gross block.
  • Increase in Finance cost was driven by higher leverage.

B. OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Sr.

Particulars

UoM

1Q

4Q

1Q

% chg.

FY24

No.

FY25

FY24

FY24

Y-o-Y

1

Customer

Million

489.7

481.8

448.5

9.2

481.8*

Base

2

ARPU

₹ per subscriber

181.7

181.7

180.5

0.7

181.7*

per month

3

Data Traffic

billion GB

44.1

40.9

33.2

32.8

148.5

4

Voice Traffic

trillion minutes

1.42

1.44

1.34

6.6

5.48

  • for exit quarter
    • Jio continues to lead the industry and gain subscriber share with 8.0 million net additions in 1Q FY25. Monthly churn was 1.7%.
    • ARPU was ₹ 181.7 with better subscriber mix, partially offset by increasing mix of promotional 5G traffic being offered on an unlimited basis to subscribers and not charged separately.
    • Engagement levels continued to remain strong with total data and voice traffic increasing by 32.8% and 6.6% Y-o-Y, respectively.

Media Release

  1. STRATEGIC PROGRESS
    • Jio is the largest 5G operator outside China with ~ 130 million subscribers accounting for over 31% of Jio's wireless data traffic. The entire 5G data is being carried on Jio's own 5G+4G combo core.
    • Furthering its commitment to strengthen the telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio announced its new unlimited plans effective July 3, 2024. These new plans imply an increase of 13%-25% vs previous plans. Jio would continue to provide truly unlimited 5G data on its leading plans at no additional cost and JioBharat / JioPhone users will continue to enjoy the existing tariffs. With these new plans, Jio continues to deliver best value and quality to all Indians.
    • Building on Jio's core principle of leveraging the power of technology to deliver the best value and services to its users, Jio Platforms Limited also introduced two new applications - JioSafe, a quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging and file transfer, and JioTranslate, an AI-poweredmulti-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages and texts. Jio users will get both these applications free for a year.
    • Government of India conducted spectrum auctions in June 2024 for all the existing 4G and 5G spectrum bands. Jio acquired rights for additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar and West Bengal increasing its spectrum footprint to 26,801 MHz (uplink + downlink).
    • JioAirFiber continues to see strong uptake and engagement pan India, owing to its unique proposition as an entertainment-first product bundled with world-class broadband connectivity. On the back of this strong demand, Jio has recorded its highest ever quarterly home connects at over

Media Release

  1. 1.1 million. Network slicing on Standalone 5G network and Jio's unique point-to-multipoint deployment is transforming fixed broadband infrastructure in India.

  2. LEADERSHIP QUOTE
    Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm said "Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Our new prepaid plans would foster industry innovation towards 5G and AI and drive sustainable growth. Jio with its superior network and new service propositions would further build its market leadership with a customer first approach."

Media Release

CONSOLIDATED RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES LIMITED ("RRVL")

QUARTERLY REVENUE AT ₹ 75,615 CRORE, UP 8.1% Y-o-Y

QUARTERLY EBITDA AT ₹ 5,664 CRORE, UP 10.5% Y-o-Y

TOTAL FOOTFALL OF 296 MILLION ACROSS FORMATS; 331 NEW STORES OPENED

  1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(₹ in crore)

Sr.

Particulars

1Q

4Q

1Q

% chg.

FY24

No.

FY25

FY24

FY24

Y-o-Y

1

Gross Revenue

75,615

76,627

69,948

8.1

306,786

2

Revenue from Operations

66,260

67,610

62,159

6.6

273,079

3

EBITDA from Operations

5,448

5,680

4,884

11.5

22,222

4

Investment Income

216

191

243

(11.1)

844

5

EBITDA

5,664

5,871

5,127

10.5

23,066

6

EBITDA Margin (%)*

8.5

8.7

8.2

30 bps

8.4

7

Depreciation

1,667

1,452

1,334

25

5,569

8

Finance Costs

550

683

628

(12.4)

2,570

9

Tax Expenses

898

990

729

23.2

3,800

10

Profit After Tax

2,549

2,746

2,436

4.6

11,127

11

Share of Profit/(Loss) of

(96)

(48)

12

-

(26)

Associates & JVs

12

Profit After Tax and Share of

2,453

2,698

2,448

0.2

11,101

Profit/(Loss) of Associates & JVs

* EBITDA Margin is calculated on Revenue from Operations

Media Release

Quarterly Performance (1Q FY25 vs 1Q FY24)

  • Business delivered steady performance during the quarter with revenue of ₹ 75,615 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y.
  • Reported EBITDA at ₹ 5,664 crore which was up by 10.5% Y-o-Y, led by increase in footfalls and expansion of store footprint, streamlining of operations driving margin improvement.
  • EBITDA before Investment Income was at ₹ 5,448 crore, a growth of 11.5% Y-o-Y.
  • Depreciation increased on account of higher asset base due to addition of new stores.
  • Finance cost declined on account of repayment of borrowings.

B. OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Sr.

1Q

4Q

1Q

% chg.

FY24

Particulars

UoM

FY25

FY24

FY24

Y-o-Y

No.

1

Stores

Number

18,918

18,836

18,446

2.6

18,836

2

Area Operated

Million

81.3

79.1

70.6

15.2

79.1

Sq. ft.

3

Store Footfalls

Million

296

272

249

18.9

1,063

4

Registered Customer Base

Million

316

304

267

18.4

304

5

Number of Transactions

Million

334

311

314

6.4

1,260

Quarterly Performance

  • The business expanded its store network with 331 new store openings taking the total store count to 18,918 with area under operation at 81.3 million sq. ft.
  • The quarter recorded footfalls of over 296 million, a growth of 18.9% Y-o-Y.
  • The focus on scaling up Digital Commerce and New Commerce continued with these channels contributing to 18% of total revenue.

Media Release

  • The registered customer base grew to 316 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country.
  • The business continued investments in stores, platform enhancements, product design and sourcing capabilities to further strengthen the value proposition to the customers. These initiatives will help sustain growth momentum in near and medium term.
  • During the quarter, the business entered into a long-term licensing arrangement with ASOS, UK's leading online fashion retailer, to exclusively retail ASOS's curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels across all online and offline channels in India.

Consumer Electronics

  • Consumer Electronics business growth led by customer walk-ins and increasing average bill value.
  • Digital stores delivered steady growth led by summer season for AC's, refrigerators and events like
    T20 world cup and IPL for TVs
  • resQ, the services business, added over 50 service centers, expanding the reach to 1,200+ centers. The business launched on-demand services across 45 cities.
  • Own brand / PBG introduced several new products across categories even as it continued to grow its merchant base which was up over 100% Y-o-Y.
  • JioMart Digital business growth was driven across categories. The business expanded its merchant base by 14% Y-o-Y.

Fashion & Lifestyle

  • The business remained focused on continuously refreshing assortment in line with emerging trends and expansion of store footprint. This has helped business maintain fashion newness in the stores providing customers with a better shopping experience every time they visit.
  • With customers continuing to enjoy their shopping in new formats for their fashion needs, business has been scaling up new formats such as Yousta, Azorte, GAP etc.
  • AJIO delivered steady performance as it expanded its product catalogue by over 20% compared to last year and added over 1.9 million customers. AJIO successfully executed its flagship

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 17:20:06 UTC.