Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance

Industries Limited said: "Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter improved from a year ago with strong contribution from Consumer and Upstream businesses offsetting weak O2C operating environment. Reliance's resilient operating and financial performance in this quarter underscores the strength of its diverse portfolio of businesses. Importantly, these businesses are contributing significantly to India's growth, providing vital energy and vibrant channels for digital and physical distribution of goods and services.

The digital services business registered an impressive financial performance year-on-year, continuing its positive growth momentum. Jio's True 5G network, covering ~85% of India's 5G capacity, continues to attract users, while the fixed broadband offerings are witnessing increasing consumer traction both in homes and enterprises. The attractive value proposition offered by Jio is enabling more Indians to transition to next-gen data networks. This is further accelerating the digital revolution which is reshaping communications, analytics and computing, media and entertainment and commerce in India. Jio is committed to provide the best-qualitystate-of-the-art network at most affordable prices globally.

Retail business delivered robust financial results, as compared to last year, well supported by all consumption baskets. With fast-paced expansion of its retail footprint, Reliance Retail continues to cement its position as the preferred retailer for millions of Indians. The digital and new commerce segments are also scaling up rapidly. Reliance Retail is focused not only on providing quality products to customers, but also on enhancing overall customer experience, both during and after sales.

The deep integration and flexibility built into our O2C business model helped mitigate the impact of challenging operating environment. The business was impacted by lower fuel cracks with tepid global demand and ramp-up of new refineries. The oil and gas segment continued its growth trajectory with higher production, offsetting lower year-on-year gas price realizations.

Reliance has made significant progress on the implementation of New Energy Giga-factories. On completion, these projects will provide India a world-class, integrated green energy ecosystem which can propel the next leg of sustainable growth."

