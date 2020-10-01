Reliance Industries : Further update on investment into Jio Platforms Limited

September 30, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Further update on investment into Jio Platforms Limited

This is further to the Media Releases dated July 3, 2020 and July 12, 2020 issued by the Company regarding investment by Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, respectively in Jio Platforms Limited.

We hereby inform that, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, received the subscription amounts today from the following investors and allotted equity shares to them:

Name of the Investor Subscription % of fully diluted amount equity share capital of (Rs. crore) Jio Platforms Limited Intel Capital Corporation 1,894.50 0.39% Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. 730.00 0.15%

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

