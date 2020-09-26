Reliance Industries : Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake

|
September 25, 2020
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
|
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake
This is further to the Media Release titled "SILVER LAKE TO INVEST ₹ 7,500 CRORE IN RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES AT AN EQUITY VALUE OF ₹ 4.21 LAKH CRORE" dated September 9, 2020 issued by the Company.
We hereby inform that Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, today received the subscription amount of ₹ 7,500 Crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Silver Lake). Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has allotted equity shares to SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. following which SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. holds 1.75% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
This is for your information and dissemination on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|
Copy to:
|
|
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
Singapore Stock Exchange
|
Societe de Ia Bourse de Luxembourg
|
2 Shenton Way,
|
35A boulevard Joseph II
|
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
|
B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg
|
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 14:24:07 UTC