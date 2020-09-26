Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake

09/26/2020 | 10:25am EDT

September 25, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake

This is further to the Media Release titled "SILVER LAKE TO INVEST ₹ 7,500 CRORE IN RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES AT AN EQUITY VALUE OF ₹ 4.21 LAKH CRORE" dated September 9, 2020 issued by the Company.

We hereby inform that Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, today received the subscription amount of ₹ 7,500 Crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Silver Lake). Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has allotted equity shares to SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. following which SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. holds 1.75% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de Ia Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 14:24:07 UTC
