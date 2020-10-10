Reliance Industries : Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake (Co-investors)

October 9, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake Co-investors

This is further to the Media Release titled "SILVER LAKE CO-INVESTORS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL ₹ 1,875 CRORE IN RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES" dated September 30, 2020 issued by the Company.

We hereby inform that Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, today received the subscription amount of ₹ 1,875 crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. and SLP Rainbow Co-Invest (DE), L.P. ('Silver Lake Co-investors') and allotted in the aggregate 27,482,594 equity shares to Silver Lake Co-investors.

