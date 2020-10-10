Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake (Co-investors)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 06:55am EDT

October 9, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures Limited by Silver Lake Co-investors

This is further to the Media Release titled "SILVER LAKE CO-INVESTORS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL ₹ 1,875 CRORE IN RELIANCE RETAIL VENTURES" dated September 30, 2020 issued by the Company.

We hereby inform that Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, today received the subscription amount of ₹ 1,875 crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. and SLP Rainbow Co-Invest (DE), L.P. ('Silver Lake Co-investors') and allotted in the aggregate 27,482,594 equity shares to Silver Lake Co-investors.

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de Ia Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 10:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
06:55aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Further update on investment into Reliance Retail Ventures..
PU
10/08Amazon India's payments unit gets $95.5 million from parent ahead of festive ..
RE
10/08Sensex, Nifty rise for sixth session as buyback plans boost TCS, Wipro
RE
10/08Amazon moves against India's Future Group over Reliance deal
RE
10/07Amazon moves against India's Future Group over Reliance deal
RE
10/07India introduces new gas marketing mechanism to help producers
RE
10/07Amazon sends legal notice to India's Future Group over Reliance deal- ET Now
RE
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/07India's TCS plans up to $2.2 billion buyback as legal costs hit profit
RE
10/07'Mercenary' hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, cybersecurity research ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 289 B 72 442 M 72 442 M
Net income 2021 420 B 5 754 M 5 754 M
Net Debt 2021 924 B 12 654 M 12 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 14 181 B 194 B 194 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 2 187,68 INR
Last Close Price 2 233,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD48.92%194 210
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-50.22%146 889
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%66 534
BP PLC-52.91%58 558
NESTE OYJ52.80%43 005
PTT-24.43%30 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group