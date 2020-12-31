Log in
Reliance Industries : IUC Regime for Domestic Voice Calls Comes to an End

12/31/2020
MEDIA RELEASE

IUC REGIME FOR DOMESTIC VOICE CALLS COMES TO AN END

JIO HONOURS ITS COMMITMENT & MAKES

ALL DOMESTIC VOICE CALLS ABSOLUTELY FREE FROM 1st JAN 2021

  • ALL CALLS FROM JIO, TO ANY NETWORK, ANYWHERE IN INDIA WILL BE FREE
  • INDIA TO BE A FREE-VOICE NATION, WITH MAJORITY OF SMARTPHONE USERS ENJOYING FREE VOICE CALLS
  • JIO USERS CONTINUE TO ENJOY THE BEST TARIFFS & SERVICES IN THE INDUSTRY
  • JIO CARES FOR EVERY SINGLE USER & IS COMMITTED TO SERVING THEM

Mumbai, 31st December 2020: As per directions of the Hon'ble Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ("TRAI"), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1st January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-netdomestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.

For context, in September 2019, when TRAI extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill

  • Keep regime beyond 1st January 2020, Jio was left with no option but to start charging its customers for offnet voice calls, at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge. While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges. Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-netvoice calls free again.

Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a CUSTOMER-OBSESSEDORGANIZATION and CARES FOR EVERY SINGLE USER. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio.

Jio is committed to lay the foundation of a DIGITAL SOCIETY - a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service, at the lowest price globally, and has access to the most advanced digital platforms. Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a CUSTOMER-FIRST approach.

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-class all- IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited: CIN U72900GJ2007PLC105869

Registered Office: Office - 101, Saffron, Nr. Centre Point, Panchwati 5 Rasta, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad-380006, Gujarat, India. Tel no: 079-35600100, www.jio.com

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.

For further information, please contact:

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Jio.CorporateCommunication@ril.com

022-44753591

