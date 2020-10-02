Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/01 07:08:08 am
2225.25 INR   -0.41%
03:57pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Investment fund TPG to invest $250 million in Reliance's retail arm
03:17pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : GIC to invest $752.1 mln in Reliance Retail
Reliance Industries : India's Reliance says GIC, TPG to invest about $1 bln in retail arm

10/02/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Saturday Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and global private equity firm TPG Capital invested a combined 73.50 billion rupees (about $1 billion) in its retail unit.

Reliance, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has secured more than $2 billion in investments from global investors, including KKR & Co, Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and Silver Lake Partners, in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd over the past few months.

GIC will invest 55.12 billion rupees for a 1.22% stake, while TPG Capital Management will invest 18.38 billion rupees to own a 0.41% equity stake in the retail arm, the company said.

The investments in Reliance Retail values the company at a pre-money equity value of 4.285 trillion rupees ($58.47 billion), Reliance said.

This is TPG Capital's second investment in Reliance. In June, the firm invested $598 million in Reliance's digital unit Jio Platforms.

Mumbai-headquartered Reliance has approached investors in Jio Platforms about buying stakes in its retail arm, Reuters had reported in September.

Reliance, already India's biggest retailer with roughly 12,000 stores, forged a $3.38 billion deal in August to acquire rival Future Group's retail business.

The conglomerate is also expanding its so-called new commerce venture, which ties neighborhood stores to Reliance for online deliveries of groceries, apparel and electronics in a space currently dominated by Walmart Inc's Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc's Indian arm. ($1 = 73.2900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.99% 3125 Delayed Quote.74.33%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.41% 2225.25 Delayed Quote.48.37%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 289 B 72 108 M 72 108 M
Net income 2021 420 B 5 727 M 5 727 M
Net Debt 2021 924 B 12 596 M 12 596 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 14 129 B 193 B 193 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD48.37%193 013
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.52%140 081
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.69%65 260
BP PLC-53.73%56 658
NESTE OYJ50.39%42 066
PTT-26.70%29 838
