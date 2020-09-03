Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reliance Industries : Indian companies raise record $31 billion equity capital in shrinking economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:53pm EDT
General view of Mumbai's central financial district

Indian companies have raised a record $31 billion in equity capital in 2020, Refinitiv data showed, as banks strengthen their balance sheets to prepare for future economic uncertainty and corporates tap into the elevated global liquidity levels.

The record raising comes despite India's economy contracting 23.9% in the June-quarter, year on year, which puts it on track for the first annual contraction since 1980.

The rush of deals though has not been extended to initial public offerings (IPOs), which have fallen to a five-year low to be worth just $1.5 billion, in the eight months year to date, the data showed.

(Graphic: Indian companies' equity offerings

)

Banks have been the most active issuers, raising $13.68 billion, followed by the energy and power sector with $7.05 billion, and consumer products with $3.41 billion.

(Graphic: FII investments this year

)

Reliance Industries' $7-billion raising in June was the country's largest, the data showed, as the company turned net debt-free and is now looking to expand its consumer business by acquiring Future Group's retail arm.

Real estate companies were identified by corporate advisors as the most likely candidates to tap the markets further in 2020 as property demand is expected to return after the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Surging cash levels - helped by $15 trillion of stimulus made available for economies to withstand the fallout of the pandemic was primarily responsible for the raising rush, advisors said.

"We expect issuance to expand further to growth capital in the coming weeks and months, and the pipeline is developing across sectors," said Citigroup's India head of banking and capital markets Ravi Kapoor.

EY India partner Sandip Khetan said the banks' raisings helped created "a cushion to the potential losses on account of credit losses" that could occur in the future.

Foreign appetite to buy Indian equities has risen sharply, with investors outside India buying $10.3 billion of new shares in the three months to August, the Refinitiv data showed.

(Graphic: Equity offerings by sector

)

"The interest from foreign investors has been very strong and that reflects the fact that the quality of issuers that have come to market have been from the Top 100 companies." said Morgan Stanley's executive director Samarth Jagnani.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Uttaresh.V)

By Scott Murdoch and Patturaja Murugaboopathy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:11aSensex, Nifty drop after Wall Street selloff; financials weigh
RE
09/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Indian companies raise record $31 billion equity capital i..
RE
09/03RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Silver Lake in Discussions to Invest $1 Billion in Relianc..
DJ
09/03Silver Lake in talks to take $1 billion stake in Reliance Retail - FT
RE
09/03Silver Lake in talks to take $1 billion stake in India's Reliance Retail - FT
RE
09/03Blaze breaks out again on oil tanker off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact
RE
09/03Sensex, Nifty end slightly lower as financials, Reliance weigh
RE
09/03Blaze breaks out again on oil tanker off Sri Lanka, cargo area intact
RE
09/02Walmart's Flipkart starts wholesale e-commerce service in India
RE
09/02Sensex, Nifty end higher on Reliance boost, recovery hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 284 B 71 988 M 71 988 M
Net income 2021 417 B 5 685 M 5 685 M
Net Debt 2021 1 096 B 14 934 M 14 934 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 13 410 B 183 B 183 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 2 106,90 INR
Last Close Price 2 112,10 INR
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD41.90%184 337
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-43.95%165 704
BP PLC-44.92%69 042
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.08%67 352
NESTE OYJ49.32%42 080
PTT-18.18%33 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group