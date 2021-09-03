Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Indian shares hit record highs as Reliance Industries gains

09/03/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled peaks on Friday, boosted by conglomerate Reliance Industries, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day to ascertain the pace and timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.30% at 17,285.65 by 0345 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to 58,048.11. Both the indexes are set for their second straight weekly gain.

Reliance Industries Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd were among the top performers on the Nifty 50, gaining 1.2% and 2.4%, respectively.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd fell as much as 4.2% after it said it would buy the life insurance unit of battery maker Exide Industries Ltd for 66.87 billion rupees ($915.02 million), while Exide Industries surged nearly 10%.

($1 = 73.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:12aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Indian shares hit record highs as Reliance Industries gain..
RE
09/02RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Retail Takes Sole Control of JustDial as 41% Stake Acquisi..
MT
09/02Indian shares close at record highs on Reliance, TCS boost
RE
08/30Amazon asks India regulator to order withdrawal of Future-Reliance deal appro..
RE
08/30BHARTI AIRTEL : India's Bharti Airtel to reduce debt and fuel growth with $2.87 ..
RE
08/29India's Bharti Airtel plans to raise up to $2.86 billion via share sale
RE
08/28India's Future files new case against Amazon in top court over $3.4 billion r..
RE
08/26RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Life Sciences seeks nod to start human trials of COVID-19 ..
RE
08/23India refiners' July crude processing catches up with demand rebound
RE
08/19RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Shutdown at Nagothane Manufacturing Division (NMD) in Maha..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 519 B 89 211 M 89 211 M
Net income 2022 577 B 7 901 M 7 901 M
Net Debt 2022 17 775 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 14 573 B 200 B 199 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 2 294,40 INR
Average target price 2 253,17 INR
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD14.19%197 288
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION30.45%227 639
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.33%185 095
BP PLC15.48%81 611
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.51%75 567
NESTE OYJ-11.53%47 642