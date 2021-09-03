Reliance Industries : Indian shares hit record highs as Reliance Industries gains

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.30% at 17,285.65 by 0345 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to 58,048.11. Both the indexes are set for their second straight weekly gain.

Reliance Industries Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd were among the top performers on the Nifty 50, gaining 1.2% and 2.4%, respectively.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd fell as much as 4.2% after it said it would buy the life insurance unit of battery maker Exide Industries Ltd for 66.87 billion rupees ($915.02 million), while Exide Industries surged nearly 10%.

($1 = 73.0800 Indian rupees)

