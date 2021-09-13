Reliance Industries : Indian shares inch lower as Reliance drags; inflation in focus

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.22% at 17,335.35 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.25% to 58,159.13.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries was the top percentage loser, down 1.3%, after its "ultra-affordable" smartphone -- developed jointly by Reliance's telecom arm and Google -- was delayed to November.

Investors are now looking to India's retail inflation data that is expected to have held steady in August, as per a Reuters poll.

In broader Asian markets, stocks traded slightly lower as key data this week from top economies United States and China were eyed by traders. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)