  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Reliance Industries Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Indian shares inch lower as Reliance drags; inflation in focus

09/13/2021 | 12:05am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the conglomerate delayed the launch of a low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google, with investors awaiting key inflation data due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.22% at 17,335.35 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.25% to 58,159.13.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries was the top percentage loser, down 1.3%, after its "ultra-affordable" smartphone -- developed jointly by Reliance's telecom arm and Google -- was delayed to November.

Investors are now looking to India's retail inflation data that is expected to have held steady in August, as per a Reuters poll.

In broader Asian markets, stocks traded slightly lower as key data this week from top economies United States and China were eyed by traders. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 6 519 B 88 683 M 88 683 M
Net income 2022 577 B 7 854 M 7 854 M
Net Debt 2022 17 775 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 15 407 B 210 B 210 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 2 425,60 INR
Average target price 2 253,17 INR
Spread / Average Target -7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD22.18%209 648
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION30.96%228 528
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.76%185 791
BP PLC16.03%82 169
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.66%80 065
NESTE OYJ-10.04%48 346