Reliance Industries Ltd is a diversified group organized around 6 areas of activity: - refining of petroleum products (58.4% of net sales): liquefied petroleum gas, propylene, naphtha, gasoline, kerosene, etc. At the end of March 2021, the group operated a refinery in India. The group also produces petrochemicals (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, ethylene, olefins, benzene, butadiene, acrylonitrile and caustic soda); - distribution of consumer products (28.3%): distribution of food products, clothing and accessories, consumer electronics, etc. through a network of 12,711 stores in India; - digital services (5.1%); - exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas (0.3%); - financial services (0.2%); - other (7.7%): telecommunications and media services, textile manufacturing, etc. India accounts for 61.5% of net sales.