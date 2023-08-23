August 22, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Update on Institutional Investors' Meeting

This is further to the disclosure dated August 10, 2023 made by the Company. We wish to inform you that the Company's executives participated in the following Institutional Investors' Meeting organised by third parties and no unpublished price sensitive information was shared / discussed in the said one-on-one meeting:

Date

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

August 22, 2023

Motilal Oswal 19th Annual Global Investor Conference

Mumbai

(AGIC)

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Digitally signed

SAVITHRIby SAVITHRI

PAREKH

PAREKH Date: 2023.08.22

19:44:20 +05'30'

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

35A Boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way, #02-02 SGX Centre 1,

L-1840 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com,Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

