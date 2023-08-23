August 22, 2023
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Update on Institutional Investors' Meeting
This is further to the disclosure dated August 10, 2023 made by the Company. We wish to inform you that the Company's executives participated in the following Institutional Investors' Meeting organised by third parties and no unpublished price sensitive information was shared / discussed in the said one-on-one meeting:
Date
Type of Meeting/Event
Location
August 22, 2023
Motilal Oswal 19th Annual Global Investor Conference
Mumbai
(AGIC)
Thanking you
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Digitally signed
SAVITHRIby SAVITHRI
PAREKH
PAREKH Date: 2023.08.22
19:44:20 +05'30'
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Copy to:
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited
35A Boulevard Joseph II
2 Shenton Way, #02-02 SGX Centre 1,
L-1840 Luxembourg
Singapore 068804
