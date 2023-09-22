September 21, 2023 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Please note that the Company executives will be participating in the following Institutional Investors' Meeting organised by third party:

Date Type of Meeting/Event Location September 26, 2023 J.P. Morgan India Investor Summit 2023 Mumbai

It is expected that the meeting with the investors will be on one-on-one basis. No unpublished price sensitive information is proposed to be shared / discussed in this one-on-one meeting.

