Reliance Industries : Intimation of Trading Window Close Period (for Q2F21UFR)

10/01/2020 | 01:50am EDT

September 30, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Closure of Trading Window

This is to inform that pursuant to the Reliance Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Directors, Promoters, Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company ('Reliance Code'), the Trading Window Close Period will commence from October 1, 2020 and end 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the second quarter / half year ending September 30, 2020 become Generally Available Information.

You are requested to disseminate the above information on your respective websites.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19-00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

