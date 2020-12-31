Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Reliance Industries Ltd    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/31 06:16:33 am
1985.3 INR   -0.51%
01:25pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Intimation of Trading Window Close Period (for Q3F21UFR)
PU
05:54aSensex, Nifty weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
05:49aIndian shares weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Reliance Industries : Intimation of Trading Window Close Period (for Q3F21UFR)

12/31/2020 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 31, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Closure of Trading Window

This is to inform that pursuant to the Reliance Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Directors, Promoters, Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company ('Reliance Code'), the Trading Window Close Period will commence from January 1, 2021 and end 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the third quarter / nine months ending December 31, 2020 become Generally Available Information.

You are requested to disseminate the above information on your respective websites.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way, #19-00 SGX Centre 1,

35A boulevard Joseph II

Singapore 068804

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 18:24:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:25pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Intimation of Trading Window Close Period (for Q3F21UFR)
PU
05:54aSensex, Nifty weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
05:49aIndian shares weather tough 2020 with solid gains
RE
05:38aIndian Indices Witness Flat Trade at Year-End; Adani Green Commissions Solar ..
MT
03:09aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : IUC Regime for Domestic Voice Calls Comes to an End
PU
12/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trade Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
12/30MARKET CHATTER : BP-Reliance Industries Group Opens Bid for Gas Produced from KG..
MT
12/30Reliance-BP consortium invites bidders for gas from KG D6 basin
RE
12/29RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update on completion of acquisition of shares of IMG Relia..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 243 B 71 841 M 71 841 M
Net income 2021 443 B 6 077 M 6 077 M
Net Debt 2021 398 B 5 454 M 5 454 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 12 605 B 172 B 173 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 2 193,85 INR
Last Close Price 1 985,30 INR
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.05%173 192
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.38%175 895
BP PLC-45.00%71 134
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.95%70 344
NESTE OYJ90.72%55 819
PTT-3.41%40 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ