Reliance Industries : Intimation of Trading Window Close Period (for Q3F21UFR)

December 31, 2020 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP Dear Sirs, Sub: Closure of Trading Window

This is to inform that pursuant to the Reliance Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Directors, Promoters, Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company ('Reliance Code'), the Trading Window Close Period will commence from January 1, 2021 and end 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the third quarter / nine months ending December 31, 2020 become Generally Available Information.

You are requested to disseminate the above information on your respective websites.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg 2 Shenton Way, #19-00 SGX Centre 1, 35A boulevard Joseph II Singapore 068804 B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

