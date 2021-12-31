Log in
Reliance Industries : Intimation of proposed issuance of Senior Unsecured US$ Denominated Fixed Rate Notes under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, (“SEBI Listing Regulations”)

12/31/2021
December 29, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Limited

Dalal Street,

Exchange Plaza Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Intimation of proposed issuance of Senior Unsecured US$ Denominated Fixed Rate Notes under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ("SEBI Listing Regulations")

This is to inform that a meeting of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited is proposed to be held on January 1, 2022, for considering an issuance of senior unsecured US$ denominated fixed rate notes. Such issuance will be in compliance with Regulation S and Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") to overseas investors (the "Notes").

The proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be utilised primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, in accordance with applicable law.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock

Singapore Stock

Exchange

Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Important Information

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NEITHER THESE MATERIALS NOR THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OF ANY SECURITY.

None of the Notes referred to herein will be registered under the US Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This notice is being issued by the Company for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or advertisement with respect to the purchase or sale of securities of the Company, in India, and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

The materials in connection with the Notes has not been and will not be registered or published as a prospectus or a statement in lieu of a prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other statutory or regulatory body of like nature in India in respect of offer of these Notes or offering memorandum or other offering material in respect of any private placement of securities under the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, and the rules framed thereunder or any other applicable Indian laws. The offering memorandum in connection with the Notes has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority in India, including, but not limited to, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, any Registrar of Companies, the Reserve Bank of India, or any stock exchange in India. The offering memorandum and the Notes are not and should not be construed as an advertisement, invitation, offer or sale of any securities to the public or any person resident in India.

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 11:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
