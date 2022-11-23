Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29 2022-11-23 am EST
2557.05 INR   -0.31%
06:05aReliance Industries : Jio True 5G Now Available in Pune
PU
04:15aReliance Industries : News Verification
PU
11/21INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening up on overnight slide in oil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Jio True 5G Now Available in Pune

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

JIO TRUE 5G NOW AVAILABLE IN PUNE

  • JIO TRUE 5G IS NOW AVAILABLE IN PUNE FROM 23RD NOVEMBER '22
  • INVITED 'JIO WELCOME OFFER' USERS TO GET UNLIMITED 5G DATA WITH UPTO 1 Gbps+ SPEEDS

Mumbai, 23rd November 2022: Jio today announced that Jio True 5G will now be available in Pune thereby providing Punekars a reason to rejoice with Unlimited 5G Data at upto 1 Gbps+ speeds. Jio begins Beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only whena large part of the city is covered by its StandAlone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network.

Commenting on this announcement, Jio Spokesperson said, "Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world.

As expected, the data usage on Jio's True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio's 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life."

Pune has a large student population and is regarded as a leading IT hub, as well as one of the most important automobile and manufacturing hubs in India. Jio True 5G will be a true game changer for Punekars.

Starting 23rd November, Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-classall-IP data strong future proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond.

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

For further information, please contact:Jio.CorporateCommunication@ril.com 022 - 79653591

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 11:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
06:05aReliance Industries : Jio True 5G Now Available in Pune
PU
04:15aReliance Industries : News Verification
PU
11/21INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening up on overnight slide in oil
RE
11/18Reliance Industries Arm Launches 5G Services Across Delhi, India
MT
11/16Indian refiners becoming wary of buying Russian oil as EU sanctions loom - sources
RE
11/15India's Tata to open 20 'beauty tech' outlets, in talks with foreign brands
RE
11/15EV battery makers race to develop cheaper cell materials, skirting China
RE
11/14Battery tech startups focused on future cathode chemistries
RE
11/11Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy's quarterly profit halves
RE
11/10India sends more vacuum gasoil to the U.S. as the West shuns Russian oil
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 090 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2023 738 B 9 033 M 9 033 M
Net Debt 2023 2 057 B 25 175 M 25 175 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 16 295 B 199 B 199 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 565,05 INR
Average target price 2 852,90 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.31%199 409
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION81.35%457 007
BP PLC47.66%97 900
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.34%67 236
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION97.84%56 385
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION89.03%52 416