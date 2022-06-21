Reliance Industries : Loss of share certificate

June 21, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Information regarding loss of share certificate(s)

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) for 495 (Four Hundred Ninety-five) shares received from the shareholder(s) of the Company on June 20, 2022. As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' to the shareholders after compliance of required formalities.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Copy to: KFin Technologies Limited

Kind Attn.: Mr. S P Venugopal

Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Gachibowli,

Financial District, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad - 500 032, India

Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN-L17110MH1973PLC019786