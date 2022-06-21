Reliance Industries : Loss of share certificate

|
June 21, 2022
|
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 500325
|
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Information regarding loss of share certificate(s)
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) for 495 (Four Hundred Ninety-five) shares received from the shareholder(s) of the Company on June 20, 2022. As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' to the shareholders after compliance of required formalities.
Please take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Encl.: As above
Copy to: KFin Technologies Limited
Kind Attn.: Mr. S P Venugopal
Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Gachibowli,
Financial District, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad - 500 032, India
Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
35A boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg
Annexure to our letter dated June 21, 2022 for loss of share certificate(s)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Details of Share certificate(s) lost - June 20, 2022
|
Sr.
|
Folio No.
|
Name
|
Jt. Name -1
|
No. of
|
Certificate
|
Distinctive No.(s)
|
No.
|
Shares
|
No.(s)
|
From
|
To
|
|
|
|
1
|
58546313
|
K CHITHAMBARANATHAN
|
|
40
|
56302112
|
204299230
|
204299269
|
2
|
69665853
|
JAGDISH PRASAD KATHURIA
|
DAYA KATHURIA
|
25
|
50951521
|
1166034878
|
1166034902
|
3
|
69665853
|
JAGDISH PRASAD KATHURIA
|
DAYA KATHURIA
|
100
|
66406429
|
6853188877
|
6853188976
|
4
|
74667856
|
SUNIL KATHURIA
|
DAYA KATHURIA
|
20
|
52881160
|
1241043790
|
1241043809
|
5
|
74667856
|
SUNIL KATHURIA
|
DAYA KATHURIA
|
10
|
52881161
|
1241043810
|
1241043819
|
6
|
74667856
|
SUNIL KATHURIA
|
DAYA KATHURIA
|
120
|
66406498
|
6853194976
|
6853195095
|
7
|
110589819
|
SKUNTALA KOTHA
|
|
45
|
57807042
|
1603111288
|
1603111332
|
8
|
110589819
|
SKUNTALA KOTHA
|
|
45
|
62521708
|
2212021804
|
2212021848
|
9
|
110589819
|
SKUNTALA KOTHA
|
|
90
|
66791116
|
6886806042
|
6886806131
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
495
|
|
|