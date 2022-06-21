Log in
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22 2022-06-21 am EDT
2584.10 INR   +1.61%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Loss of share certificate
PU
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 21, 2022
India fines Reliance for not promptly disclosing 2020 Facebook deal
RE
Reliance Industries : Loss of share certificate

06/21/2022 | 11:55am EDT
June 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Information regarding loss of share certificate(s)

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the information regarding loss of share certificate(s) for 495 (Four Hundred Ninety-five) shares received from the shareholder(s) of the Company on June 20, 2022. As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBI / HO / MIRSD / MIRSD_RTAMB / P / CIR /2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' to the shareholders after compliance of required formalities.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Copy to: KFin Technologies Limited

Kind Attn.: Mr. S P Venugopal

Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Gachibowli,

Financial District, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad - 500 032, India

Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN-L17110MH1973PLC019786

Annexure to our letter dated June 21, 2022 for loss of share certificate(s)

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Details of Share certificate(s) lost - June 20, 2022

Sr.

Folio No.

Name

Jt. Name -1

No. of

Certificate

Distinctive No.(s)

No.

Shares

No.(s)

From

To

1

58546313

K CHITHAMBARANATHAN

40

56302112

204299230

204299269

2

69665853

JAGDISH PRASAD KATHURIA

DAYA KATHURIA

25

50951521

1166034878

1166034902

3

69665853

JAGDISH PRASAD KATHURIA

DAYA KATHURIA

100

66406429

6853188877

6853188976

4

74667856

SUNIL KATHURIA

DAYA KATHURIA

20

52881160

1241043790

1241043809

5

74667856

SUNIL KATHURIA

DAYA KATHURIA

10

52881161

1241043810

1241043819

6

74667856

SUNIL KATHURIA

DAYA KATHURIA

120

66406498

6853194976

6853195095

7

110589819

SKUNTALA KOTHA

45

57807042

1603111288

1603111332

8

110589819

SKUNTALA KOTHA

45

62521708

2212021804

2212021848

9

110589819

SKUNTALA KOTHA

90

66791116

6886806042

6886806131

TOTAL

495

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 15:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
