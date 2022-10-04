Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:27 2022-10-04 am EDT
2413.20 INR   +1.84%
01:52pReliance Industries : Media Release - Jio Announces the Launch of JIO TRUE 5G
PU
11:42aSANMINA AND RELIANCE COMPLETE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MANUFACTURING JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION IN INDIA; Joint Venture Supports 'Make in India' initiative for State-of-the-Art Electronics Hardware
AQ
08:22aReliance Industries : Jio Announces the Launch of JIO TRUE 5G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Media Release - Jio Announces the Launch of JIO TRUE 5G

10/04/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 04, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Media Release

Please find attached a media release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary

of the Company, titled "JIO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF JIO TRUE 5G".

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Digitally signed

SAVITHR by SAVITHRI

PAREKH

I PAREKHDate: 2022.10.04 18:20:35 +05'30'

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#02-02 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

MEDIA RELEASE

JIO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF JIO TRUE 5G

  • JIO TRUE 5G TO BE THE WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED 5G SERVICE
  • BETA TRIAL SERVICES TO START IN DELHI, MUMBAI, KOLKATA & VARANASI FROM DUSSEHRA
  • JIO TRUE 5G WELCOME OFFER BY INVITATION:
  1. FOR JIO USERS IN DELHI, MUMBAI, KOLKATA & VARANASI
  1. USERS TO GET UNLIMITED 5G DATA WITH UPTO 1 Gbps+ SPEEDS

Mumbai, 4th October 2022: Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Dussehra symbolizes the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable.

As Jio's True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio's Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback. Being a customer-obsessed organization, Jio believes in giving the best customer experience that is strengthened by customer feedback.

With over 425 million users, Jio's mission with 5G is to speed up India's transformation into a Digital Society. This connectivity and technology will help serve humanity by bettering lives and providing increased livelihood.

Jio's True-5Gis built on the "We Care" principle and will bring transformational changes across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Skill Development, Small, Medium, and Large enterprises, IoT, Smart homes, and Gaming, impacting 1.4 billion Indians.

JIO TRUE 5G SUPERIORITY: Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage of:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture:

  1. Advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network.
  2. Powerful functionalities like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing, and network slicing.
  3. Far superior to 4G-basedNon-Standalone networks being launched by other operators.
  1. The largest and Best mix of spectrum
    1. Largest and the most appropriate mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, giving Jio True 5G a distinct competitive advantage over other operators.
    2. Jio is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum to ensure deep indoor coverage.
  3. Carrier Aggregation
    1. Seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway" using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.
    2. It will offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

JIO TRUE 5G WELCOME OFFER:

  1. Jio True 5G Welcome Offer is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation
  2. These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds
  3. The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready
  4. Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.
  5. Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset
  6. Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from

Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realize the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size.

India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than TRUE-5G. Jio 5G will be the world's most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians.

By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian.

5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country."

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world- class all-IP data strong future proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond.

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

For further information, please contact:Jio.CorporateCommunication@ril.com 022 - 79653591

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 17:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:52pReliance Industries : Media Release - Jio Announces the Launch of JIO TRUE 5G
PU
11:42aSANMINA AND RELIANCE COMPLETE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MANUFACTURING JOINT VENTURE TRANSACT..
AQ
08:22aReliance Industries : Jio Announces the Launch of JIO TRUE 5G
PU
04:09aSanmina Completes Joint Venture Transaction with India-based Reliance Strategic Busines..
MT
03:42aReliance Industries : Media Release - Sanmina and Reliance Complete Previously Announced M..
PU
01:21aReliance Industries Arm Forms Electronic Manufacturing JV with Nasdaq-listed Sanmina
MT
10/03India's Reliance seeks repeat of phone success with $184 laptop -sources
RE
10/02Exclusive-India's Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled low-cost laptop at $184 -sources
RE
09/29India's Reliance launches first in-house premium fashion store
RE
09/28Reliance Retail Launches Fashion and Lifestyle Chain Reliance Centro
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 140 B 112 B 112 B
Net income 2023 781 B 9 594 M 9 594 M
Net Debt 2023 1 373 B 16 877 M 16 877 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 0,41%
Capitalization 15 330 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 2 413,20 INR
Average target price 2 893,27 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.06%184 585
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.22%383 089
BP PLC33.95%92 671
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-7.71%68 461
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION60.63%51 254
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION49.53%44 247