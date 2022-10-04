Reliance Industries : Media Release - Jio Announces the Launch of JIO TRUE 5G

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

of the Company, titled "JIO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF JIO TRUE 5G".

MEDIA RELEASE

JIO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF JIO TRUE 5G

JIO TRUE 5G TO BE THE WORLD'S MOST ADVANCED 5G SERVICE

BETA TRIAL SERVICES TO START IN DELHI, MUMBAI, KOLKATA & VARANASI FROM DUSSEHRA

JIO TRUE 5G WELCOME OFFER BY INVITATION:

FOR JIO USERS IN DELHI, MUMBAI, KOLKATA & VARANASI

USERS TO GET UNLIMITED 5G DATA WITH UPTO 1 Gbps+ SPEEDS

Mumbai, 4th October 2022: Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Dussehra symbolizes the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable.

As Jio's True-5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio's Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback. Being a customer-obsessed organization, Jio believes in giving the best customer experience that is strengthened by customer feedback.

With over 425 million users, Jio's mission with 5G is to speed up India's transformation into a Digital Society. This connectivity and technology will help serve humanity by bettering lives and providing increased livelihood.

Jio's True-5Gis built on the "We Care" principle and will bring transformational changes across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Skill Development, Small, Medium, and Large enterprises, IoT, Smart homes, and Gaming, impacting 1.4 billion Indians.

JIO TRUE 5G SUPERIORITY: Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage of:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture: