Reliance Industries : Media Release - New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives Directly to India & Singapore

February 21, 2022

Sub: Media Release

Please find attached a media release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, titled "New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives Directly to India & Singapore".

MEDIA RELEASE New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives Directly to India & Singapore Jio's IAX Project to Land in the Maldives, in collaboration with Ocean Connect Maldives Mumbai, February 21, 2022: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), India's largest 4G and mobile broadband digital service provider, will land the next generation multi-terabitIndia-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives. The high capacity and high-speed IAX system will connect Hulhumale' directly with World's major internet hubs in India and Singapore. The Minister of Economic Development, Hon. Uz Fayyaz Ismail, speaking about the launch of the Maldives' first international cable, said: "This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services. We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia. Aside from economic development, this will accelerate social development through high-speed internet access throughout the Maldives allowing us to attain the equitable development we seek." "Today's global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses, content, and services. IAX will not only connect Maldives to the world's content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives," said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio. "Jio is very pleased to be working with the government of the Maldives to help realize this ambition by providing high-quality, terabit capacity supporting Web 3.0-capable internet services." The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects directly to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. The India- Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects Mumbai to Milan, landing in Savona, Italy, and includes additional landings in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. IAX is expected to be ready for service end-2023, while IEX will be ready for service in mid-2024. These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tb/s of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/s, over 16,000 kilometers. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations. Page 1 of 2