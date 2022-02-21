Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Media Release - New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives Directly to India & Singapore

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Media Release

Please find attached a media release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, titled "New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives Directly to India & Singapore".

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

MEDIA RELEASE

New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives

Directly to India & Singapore

Jio's IAX Project to Land in the Maldives,

in collaboration with Ocean Connect Maldives

Mumbai, February 21, 2022: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), India's largest 4G and mobile broadband digital service provider, will land the next generation multi-terabitIndia-Asia-Xpress (IAX) undersea cable system in Hulhumale, Maldives.

The high capacity and high-speed IAX system will connect Hulhumale' directly with World's major internet hubs in India and Singapore.

The Minister of Economic Development, Hon. Uz Fayyaz Ismail, speaking about the launch of the Maldives' first international cable, said: "This is the first stride towards enhancing our connectivity infrastructure and opening vast opportunities for our people through providing secure, affordable and high-quality services. We also aim to diversify our economy and establish ourselves as a key communications hub in South Asia. Aside from economic development, this will accelerate social development through high-speed internet access throughout the Maldives allowing us to attain the equitable development we seek."

"Today's global economy is driven by low-latency broadband, connecting people, businesses, content, and services. IAX will not only connect Maldives to the world's content hubs, but it will also support the explosive growth in data demand expected from the new initiatives being launched by the government of Maldives," said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio. "Jio is very pleased to be working with the government of the Maldives to help realize this ambition by providing high-quality, terabit capacity supporting Web 3.0-capable internet services."

The IAX system originates in Mumbai in the west and connects directly to Singapore, with branches including additional landings in India, Malaysia, and Thailand. The India- Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects Mumbai to Milan, landing in Savona, Italy, and includes additional landings in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. IAX is expected to be ready for service end-2023, while IEX will be ready for service in mid-2024.

These high capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tb/s of capacity at speeds of 100Gb/s, over 16,000 kilometers. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations.

Page 1 of 2

IEX and IAX together will be one of the most important developments in telecommunications infrastructure in this decade, linking India, Europe to Southeast Asia, and now the Maldives.

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world- class all IP, data strong, future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.

About Ocean Connect Maldives Pvt Ltd

Ocean Connect Maldives Private Limited (OCM) is a new legal entity 100% owned by the Government of Maldives and established under Maldives Fund Management Corporation Limited (MFMC) as a subsidiary.

Ocean Connect Maldives (OCM) will be categorised as an ICT infrastructure company to invest in physical and digital infrastructure and promote inclusive digital networks and services to help address the digital divide and drive the next stage of Maldives' growth.

Investing on IAX cable system will be the cornerstone for OCM's "new digital economy of Maldives" that envisions to create a fully connected Maldives without barriers for rapid digital transformation.

For More Information:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Ocean Connect Maldives Pvt Ltd

Vineet Nigam

Hussain Shihab

SVP International Business

Managing Director

Vineet.Nigam@ril.com

Hussain.shihab@oceanconnect.mv

www.jio.com

Jio.CorporateCommunication@ril.com

Tel. +91 22 79653591

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
01:55aReliance Industries Arm to Lay New Subsea Cable System in Maldives
MT
01:51aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release - New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives ..
PU
01:31aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : New Subsea Cable System IAX to Connect the Maldives Directly to Indi..
PU
02/18Electrolyser supply crunch hangs over India's hydrogen ambitions
RE
02/18India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030
RE
02/18India's Jan crude oil imports ease from one-year highs
RE
02/17Reliance Industries Delays Maintenance of Gujarat, India Refining Unit to September
MT
02/17India Reliance delays 21-day crude unit shutdown to Sept- sources
RE
02/15RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release - Jio Platforms to invest US$200 million in Glance
PU
02/14Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms Invests $200 Million in Google-backed Lockscreen Med..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 978 B 93 467 M 93 467 M
Net income 2022 595 B 7 968 M 7 968 M
Net Debt 2022 414 B 5 550 M 5 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 15 409 B 206 B 206 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float -
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 2 424,40 INR
Average target price 2 679,77 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.38%206 399
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION26.43%327 929
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.69%257 192
BP PLC18.43%103 406
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.12%79 475
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION20.36%44 595