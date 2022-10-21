Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
2471.60 INR   -1.16%
12:40pReliance Industries : RIL to Restructure Group EPC Resources
PU
12:00pReliance Industries : 2022 - 2023 Financial Presentation - Q2 Results 21, October | 2022
PU
11:40aIndia's Reliance to demerge, list financial services business
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Media Release - RIL to restructure group EPC resources

10/21/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Media Release

Please find attached a media release by the Company, titled "RIL to restructure

group EPC resources".

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Digitally signed

SAVITHRI by SAVITHRI

PAREKH

PAREKH

Date: 2022.10.21

21:01:07 +05'30'

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#02-02 SGX Centre 1, Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

RIL to restructure group EPC resources

Mumbai, 21st October 2022: The Board of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL") today approved a scheme of arrangement under which the EPC and Infrastructure Undertaking of Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited ("RPPMSL"), a wholly- owned subsidiary of RIL is proposed to be demerged into RIL. This demerger, together with the existing EPC team in RIL, creates a focused EPC undertaking in RIL to cater to the needs of the group.

Current EPC resources of RIL group are spread across different operating entities. RIL has a strong team of ~ 4,000 engineers with proven expertise across engineering, procurement, project management and construction. RPPMSL also has a team of ~ 20,000 professionals.

The focused EPC Undertaking will aggregate and synergize engineering capabilities and expertise of the group. The EPC undertaking will play a pivotal role in implementing RIL's large projects across O2C, New Energy and 5G roll-out. The implementation of these mega projects will require significant mobilization of global technology and EPC resources. Increasing infrastructure spend across geographies in oil & gas, chemicals, telecom and renewable energy sectors is expected to drive significant demand for EPC resources.

The new EPC Undertaking will facilitate internationalization by setting up EPC Centres of Excellence at strategic offshore locations. It will align with existing subsidiaries of RIL in USA and Dubai. It will also incorporate new subsidiaries in Singapore and UK. These subsidiaries will enable faster mobilisation of high-quality talent and EPC resources in an increasingly constrained global EPC environment.

The realigned EPC resources will further strengthen RIL's EPC delivery capabilities by tapping global resources and supply chains. It will also enhance productivity as working across time-zones will reduce costs and schedules while ensuring high quality output.

This being a merger of a division of a wholly-owned subsidiary into a parent, (i) no shares are being issued by RIL and hence there is no change in the shareholding pattern of RIL;

  1. no cash consideration is being paid under the scheme; (iii) it is a related party transaction and at arm's length. The turnover of RIL & the EPC and Infrastructure Undertaking of RPPMSL for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 is Rs. 445,375 crore and Rs. 43,071 crore respectively.

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

:

(+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN: L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 1 of 2

About Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 792,756 crore ($104.6 billion), cash profit of INR 110,778 crore ($14.6 billion), and net profit of INR 67,845 crore ($9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), financial services, retail and digital services.

Currently ranking 104th, Reliance is the largest private sector company from India to feature in Fortune's Global 500 list of "World's Largest Companies" for 2022. The company stands 53rd in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of "World's Largest Public Companies" for 2022 - top-most among Indian companies. It features among LinkedIn's 'The Best Companies to Work For in India' (2021). Website: www.ril.com

Key Contact:

Tushar Pania

Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • 91 9820088536 tushar.pania@ril.com

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

:

(+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN: L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 17:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
12:40pReliance Industries : RIL to Restructure Group EPC Resources
PU
12:00pReliance Industries : 2022 - 2023 Financial Presentation - Q2 Results 21, October | 2022
PU
11:40aIndia's Reliance to demerge, list financial services business
RE
10:41aReliance Industries 2Q Net Profit Fell
DJ
10:15aIndia's Reliance second-quarter profit hit by weak refining margins
RE
07:38aIndia's Reliance Jio posts 28% rise in Q2 profit
RE
06:49aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end higher for sixth straight day; Axis Bank touches record ..
RE
04:47aBid deadline for India's Future Retail extended due to low interest -sources
RE
01:24aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares hit one-month peak, Axis Bank at record high
RE
12:21aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb, Axis Bank hits record high
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 9 083 B 110 B 110 B
Net income 2023 786 B 9 501 M 9 501 M
Net Debt 2023 1 475 B 17 839 M 17 839 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 0,40%
Capitalization 15 701 B 190 B 190 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 342 982
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 2 471,60 INR
Average target price 2 888,81 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Adil Siraj Zainulbhai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.59%192 142
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION69.85%433 142
BP PLC39.47%95 495
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-6.34%67 489
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.87%54 520
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION65.68%49 026