  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Reliance Industries Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
2471.60 INR   -1.16%
Reliance Industries : Media Release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, titled "JIO TRUE 5G-POWERED WI-FI GOES LIVE"
PU
04:10aReliance Industries : Jio True 5G-Powered WI-FI Goes Live
PU
10/21Reliance Industries : Media Release - RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“RIL”) TO DEMERGE FINANCIAL SERVICES UNDERTAKING AND LIST JIO FINANCIAL SERVICES (“JFS”)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Reliance Industries : Media Release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, titled "JIO TRUE 5G-POWERED WI-FI GOES LIVE"

10/22/2022 | 04:30am EDT
October 22, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Media Release

Please find attached a media release by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary

of the Company, titled "Jio TRUE 5G-POWEREDWI-FI GOES LIVE".

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

SAVITHRI PAREKH

Digitally signed by

SAVITHRI PAREKH Date: 2022.10.22 12:36:26 +05'30'

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

Copy to:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#02-02 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

MEDIA RELEASE

Jio TRUE 5G-POWEREDWI-FI GOES LIVE

  • Jio TRUE 5G & Jio TRUE 5G-POWEREDWI-FI GOES LIVE IN NATHDWARA
  • HIGH FOOTFALL AREAS ACROSS INDIA TO EXPERIENCE THIS WI-FI SERVICE
  • Jio TRUE 5G EXPANDED TO CHENNAI AFTER DELHI, MUMBAI, KOLKATA AND VARANASI

Mumbai, 22nd October 2022: To enable 5G-for-all, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) today announced that it is introducing JioTrue5G-poweredWi-Fi services in high footfall areas such as Educational Institutes, Religious places, Railway Stations, Bus stands, Commercial Hubs and more. This is in addition to the JioTrue5G service, and the Jio Welcome Offer launched recently in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Jio teams are working round the clock to make additional cities go live and increase the availability of True5G-ready handsets.

As a Shubh-Aarambh, along with JioTrue5G services, Jio has today started JioTrue5G- powered Wi-Fi services in the temple town of Nathdwara, in Rajasthan.

While Jio users will get this service without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period, non-Jio customers will also be able to try this service before they move to Jio to get the full and unlimited service experience. This is yet another embodiment of Jio's "We Care" philosophy that is core to its brand ethos.

Mr. Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "Service to humanity is one of the most endearing facets of Indian culture, the roots of which can be found in our socio-religioustraditions.

As stated earlier, 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with JioTrue5G.

Today, we have powered the first True5G-enabledWi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji. With this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services. In addition, we welcome Chennai as our latest city to be added to Jio True5G Welcome Offer."

As promised during the recent launch, JioTrue5G will expand across more cities, and Chennai is the latest city to be added to the Jio Welcome Offer. Invited Jio users in Chennai can access Unlimited 5G Data at up to 1 Gbps and experience JioTrue5G.

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited:

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world- class all-IP data strong future proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond.

Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.3 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

For further information, please contact:Jio.CorporateCommunication@ril.com 022 - 79653591

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 08:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
