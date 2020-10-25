Reliance Industries : Media Statement by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Please find attached a Media Statement issued by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

Mumbai, October 25, 2020

MEDIA STATEMENT

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is informed of an interim order passed by the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings invoked by Amazon under a shareholders' agreement with the promoters of Future group.

RRVL has entered into the transaction for acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Limited under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law.

RRVL intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay.

