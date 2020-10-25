Log in
Reliance Industries : Media Statement by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

10/25/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

October 25, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Media Statement

Please find attached a Media Statement issued by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de Ia Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Mumbai, October 25, 2020

MEDIA STATEMENT

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is informed of an interim order passed by the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings invoked by Amazon under a shareholders' agreement with the promoters of Future group.

RRVL has entered into the transaction for acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Limited under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law.

RRVL intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

CIN: U51909MH2006PLC166166 Phone: +91 22 35553800

Registered Office: 4th Floor, Court House, Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Dhobi Talao, Mumbai-400 002, India

Financials
Sales 2021 5 353 B 72 464 M 72 464 M
Net income 2021 414 B 5 601 M 5 601 M
Net Debt 2021 957 B 12 953 M 12 953 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 13 416 B 182 B 182 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 195 618
Free-Float 50,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 2 183,57 INR
Last Close Price 2 113,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Nikhil Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Hital Rasiklal Meswani Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.89%181 737
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-51.05%144 436
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-31.77%66 267
BP PLC-56.42%54 337
NESTE OYJ57.96%44 536
PTT-26.70%29 421
