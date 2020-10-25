Reliance Industries : Media Statement by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

|
October 25, 2020
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Media Statement
Please find attached a Media Statement issued by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.
This is for your information and dissemination on your website.
Mumbai, October 25, 2020
MEDIA STATEMENT
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) is informed of an interim order passed by the Emergency Arbitrator in the arbitration proceedings invoked by Amazon under a shareholders' agreement with the promoters of Future group.
RRVL has entered into the transaction for acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Limited under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law.
RRVL intends to enforce its rights and complete the transaction in terms of the scheme and agreement with Future group without any delay.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited
CIN: U51909MH2006PLC166166 Phone: +91 22 35553800
Registered Office: 4th Floor, Court House, Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Dhobi Talao, Mumbai-400 002, India
