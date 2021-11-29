Log in
Reliance Industries : Media Statement issued by the Company

11/29/2021 | 10:31am EST
November 29, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

/ RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Media Statement

A Media Statement issued by the Company is attached.

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A Boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Mumbai, 29th November 2021

MEDIA STATEMENT

We categorically deny any intent to bid for the UK telecoms group, BT, formerly British Telecom, as reported in the article titled "Reliance Mulling Bid for UK's Telco BT Group" published in The Economic Times dated November 29, 2021.

The article is completely speculative and baseless. We expect greater diligence and verification of facts before publishing such articles.

Registered Office:

Corporate Communications

Telephone

: (+91 22) 2278 5000

Maker Chambers IV

Maker Chambers IV

Telefax

:

(+91 22) 2278 5185

3rd Floor, 222, Nariman Point

9th Floor, Nariman Point

Internet

:

www.ril.com

Mumbai 400 021, India

Mumbai 400 021, India

CIN: L17110MH1973PLC019786

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 15:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
