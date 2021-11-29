Reliance Industries : Media Statement issued by the Company

|
November 29, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP
/ RELIANCEP1
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Media Statement
A Media Statement issued by the Company is attached.
This is for your information and dissemination on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
35A Boulevard Joseph II
2 Shenton Way,
L-1840 Luxembourg
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
Mumbai, 29th November 2021
MEDIA STATEMENT
We categorically deny any intent to bid for the UK telecoms group, BT, formerly British Telecom, as reported in the article titled "Reliance Mulling Bid for UK's Telco BT Group" published in The Economic Times dated November 29, 2021.
The article is completely speculative and baseless. We expect greater diligence and verification of facts before publishing such articles.
