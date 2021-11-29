Reliance Industries : Media Statement issued by the Company

This is for your information and dissemination on your website.

Mumbai, 29th November 2021

MEDIA STATEMENT

We categorically deny any intent to bid for the UK telecoms group, BT, formerly British Telecom, as reported in the article titled "Reliance Mulling Bid for UK's Telco BT Group" published in The Economic Times dated November 29, 2021.

The article is completely speculative and baseless. We expect greater diligence and verification of facts before publishing such articles.

