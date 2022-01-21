Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/21 07:09:12 am
2477.85 INR   +0.02%
02:33pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
02:33pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Press Release (Revised)
PU
11:33aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 2021 - 2022 Financial Presentation - Q3 Results 21, January | 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Monitoring Agency Report

01/21/2022 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 21, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 32(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Regulation 82(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, please find attached Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, issued by Axis Bank Limited, Monitoring Agency, appointed to monitor the utilisation of proceeds of the Rights Issue of the Company.

Out of the total funds received and transferred to monitoring agency account till December 31, 2021, Rs. 5.19 crore was held in the monitoring agency account and was yet to be utilized. The balance amount of Rs. 52,865.42 crore has been utilized for the objects as stated in the Letter of Offer for Rights Issue of the Company dated May 15, 2020.

Request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange 35A boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg

Singapore Stock Exchange

2 Shenton Way,

#19-00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

AXB/CO/IFB-TS/21-22/143

Date: January 21st, 2022

To,

Reliance Industries Limited 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV 222, Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021 Maharashtra, India

Kind Attn: Ms. Savithri Parekh

Dear Madam,

Sub.: Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 - in relation to the Rights Issue of Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company")

We write in our capacity of Monitoring Agency for the Rights Issue for the amount aggregating Rs. 53,124.20 crore (received till December 31, 2021 is Rs. 52,870.61 crore, excluding interest received on delayed payment towards First call / Second and Final Call) of the Company and refer to our duties cast under Regulation 82(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

In this connection, we are enclosing the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as per aforesaid SEBI Regulations and Monitoring Agency Agreement dated May 15, 2020.

Request you to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you,

For Axis Bank Limited

Authorised Signatory

Corporate Oﬃce :

Axis Bank Limited, 'Axis House', C-2, Wadia International Centre,

Pandurang Budhkar marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 025.

www.axisbank.com

REPORT OF THE MONITORING AGENCY

Name of the issuer: Reliance Industries Limited

For quarter ended: December 31, 2021

Name of the Monitoring Agency: Axis Bank Limited

  1. Deviation from the objects: There is no deviation.
  2. Range of Deviation: Not applicable

Declaration:

We hereby declare that this report is based on the format prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended. We further declare that this report provides a true and fair view of the utilization of the issue proceeds.

We declare that we do not have any direct / indirect interest in or relationship with the issuer / promoters / directors / management and also confirm that we do not perceive any conflict of interest in such relationship / interest while monitoring and reporting the utilization of the issue proceeds by the issuer.

For and on behalf of Axis Bank Limited (in capacity as Monitoring Agency)

_______________________

(Authorised Signatory) Name: Mangalagwori Bhat Date: January 21st, 2022

1.

Issuer Details:

Name of the issuer

: Reliance Industries Limited

The names of the promoters of the issuer

: Shri Mukesh D. Ambani

Industry/sector to which it belongs

:Refining,

Petrochemicals

(Polymers,

Polyester

and Fibre Intermediates),

Exploration and Production of Oil & Gas

and Textiles

2.

Issue details

Issue Period

: May 20, 2020 to June 03, 2020

Type of issue

: Rights issue

Type of specified securities

: Equity shares (Partly Paid-up)

Grading, if any

: Not Applicable

Issue size (₹ in Crores)

: Rs. 53,124.20 crore (Note 1)

Note 1:

No of Equity shares

Price

Amount

(in Rs.)

(Rs in crore)

Total Issue Size

42,26,26,894

1,257.00

53,124.20

We understand that the Rights Equity Shares were issued as partly paid-up and an amount of Rs. 314.25 per Rights Equity Share has been received on application (of which Rs. 2.50 towards face value of Rights Equity Share and Rs. 311.75 towards premium amount of Rights Equity Share).

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting dated March 26, 2021 have made the following two calls on the 42,26,26,894 partly paid-up equity shares issued on a rights basis:

  1. First call ("First Call") of Rs. 314.25 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 311.75 per share), was payable from May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021, both days inclusive.; and
  2. Second & final call ("Second and Final Call") of Rs. 628.50 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 623.50 per share), is payable from November 15, 2021 to November 29, 2021, both days inclusive.

Pursuant to the above, the First Call amount of Rs. 314.25 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 311.75 per share), was payable from May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021. "Call Record Date" was May 12, 2021. The Company thereafter allowed the shareholders who were yet to pay the First Call as of May 31, 2021 to pay the same without any interest initially up to June 10, 2021 and thereafter up to June 23, 2021. Post June 23, 2021, shareholders were charged interest @ 8.00% p.a. computed from June 1, 2021 till actual date of payment of the First Call. For operational reasons and pursuant to the approvals granted by the Rights Issue Committee, interest on First Call due and remaining unpaid as of October 28, 2021 was waived for the period beginning October 29, 2021 till November 29, 2021 which was further extended till December 22, 2021 to coincide with the time granted to shareholders to pay the Second and Final Call without any interest as described below. Post December 22, 2021 shareholders were charged interest @ 8.00% p.a. computed from June 1, 2021 till actual date of payment of the First Call.

The Second and Final Call amount of Rs. 628.50 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs.

623.50 per share), was payable from November 15, 2021 to November 29, 2021. "Call Record Date" was November 10, 2021. The Company thereafter allowed the shareholders who were yet to pay the Second and Final Call as of November 29, 2021 to pay the same without any interest initially up to December 14, 2021 and thereafter up to December 22, 2021. Post December 22, 2021, shareholders were charged interest @ 8.00% p.a. computed from November 30, 2021 till actual date of payment of the Second and Final Call.

Total amount payable by the shareholders towards Second and Final Call was Rs.26,562.10 crore. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company received an aggregate amount of Rs. 26,464.67 crore (excluding interest) towards Second and Final Call as well Rs. 12.77 crore (excluding interest) towards First Call which was outstanding as of September 30, 2021.

The Company has received Rs. 53,010.92 crore in aggregate till December 31, 2021. Of this an amount of Rs. 52,870.61 crore was transferred to the monitoring agency account as of December 31, 2021.

It is clarified that the monitoring of funds is limited to the monies collected towards First Call and Second and Final Call and not the interest thereon.

3. Details of the arrangement made to ensure the monitoring of issue proceeds:

Particulars

Reply

Comments of the

Comments of the

Monitoring Agency

Board of Directors

Whether all utilisation is as per the disclosure in

Yes/ No

Yes

Yes

the offer document?

Whether shareholders' approval has been

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

obtained in case of material deviations# from

expenditures disclosed in the offer document?

Whether the means of finance for the disclosed

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

objects of the Issue has changed?

Is there any major deviation(s) observed over the

Yes/ No

No, there are no

No, there are no

earlier monitoring agency reports?

deviations.

deviations.

Whether all government/ statutory approvals

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

related to the object(s) have been obtained?

Whether all arrangements pertaining to technical

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

assistance/collaboration are in operation?

Are there any favorable events improving the

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

viability of these objects?

Are there any unfavorable events affecting the

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

viability of the objects?

Is there any other relevant information that may

Yes/ No

No

No

materially affect the decision making of the

investors?

#Where material deviation may be defined to mean:

    1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised
    2. Deviation in the amount of fund actually utilized by more than 10% of the amount projected in the offer documents.
  2. Details of object(s) to be monitored:
  1. Cost of object(s)- The object of the utilization is "Repayment/ prepayment of all or a portion of certain borrowings availed by the Company and General corporate purposes."

S.

Item Head

Original

Revised

Comments

Comments of the Board of Directors

No

Cost

Cost

of the

(as per

Monitoring

Reason

Proposed

Particulars of

Offer

Agency

of cost

financing

firm

Document)

revision

option

arrangements

(Rs in

made

crore)

1

Repayment/ prepayment

39,755.08

Not

NIL

Not applicable

of all or a portion of

applicable

certain borrowings

availed by the Company

2

General corporate

13,281.05

Not

purposes

applicable

Note: The monitoring of utilization is of the Net Proceeds excluding estimated issue expenses of Rs.88.07 crore

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
02:33pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
02:33pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Press Release (Revised)
PU
11:33aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 2021 - 2022 Financial Presentation - Q3 Results 21, January | 2022
PU
11:03aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Financial performance for the quarter/nine months ended 31 Dec, 2021
PU
11:03aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolid..
PU
11:03aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the qu..
PU
09:53aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release on the Q3 (FY 2021-22) Financial and Operational Perfo..
PU
09:44aReliance Industries 3Q Net Profit Rose on Year
DJ
09:38aIndia's Reliance reports hefty profit on energy, retail boost
RE
05:53aIndian shares suffer worst week since late Nov, Reliance results in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 936 B 93 353 M 93 353 M
Net income 2022 579 B 7 793 M 7 793 M
Net Debt 2022 212 B 2 849 M 2 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 15 748 B 212 B 212 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 477,85 INR
Average target price 2 679,24 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
Savithri Parekh Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dipak Chand Jain Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.62%211 816
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION19.74%310 193
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.46%247 611
BP PLC17.75%104 173
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.22%79 020
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION12.50%44 316