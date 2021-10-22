Reliance Industries : Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
10/22/2021 | 09:34pm EDT
October 22, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street,
G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 along with comments of the Board of Directors of the Company
We refer to the Monitoring Agency Report filed earlier during the day pursuant to Regulation 32(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Regulation 82(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. In this regard, we now re-submit the said Monitoring Agency Report along with comments of the Board of Directors of the Company under serial no. 3.
Request you to please take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
35A boulevard Joseph II
2 Shenton Way,
L-1840 Luxembourg
#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Reliance Industries Limited 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV
222, Nariman Point
Mumbai 400 021
Maharashtra, India
Kind Attn: Ms. Savithri Parekh
Dear Madam,
Sub.: Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 - in relation to the Rights Issue of Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company")
We write in our capacity of Monitoring Agency for the Rights Issue for the amount aggregating Rs. 53,124.20 crore (received till September 30, 2021 is Rs. 26,533.48 crore, excluding interest received on delayed payment towards first call) of the Company and refer to our duties cast under Regulation 82(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.
In this connection, we are enclosing the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as per aforesaid SEBI Regulations and Monitoring Agency Agreement dated May 15, 2020.
Request you to kindly take the same on records.
Thanking you,
For Axis Bank Limited
Authorised Signatory
Corporate Oﬃce :
Axis Bank Limited, 'Axis House', C-2, Wadia International Centre,
We hereby declare that this report is based on the format prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended. We further declare that this report provides a true and fair view of the utilization of the issue proceeds.
We declare that we do not have any direct / indirect interest in or relationship with the issuer / promoters / directors / management and also confirm that we do not perceive any conflict of interest in such relationship / interest while monitoring and reporting the utilization of the issue proceeds by the issuer.
For and on behalf of Axis Bank Limited (in capacity as Monitoring Agency)
_______________________
(Authorised Signatory) Name: Mangalagwori Bhat Date: October 22nd 2021
1.
Issuer Details:
Name of the issuer
: Reliance Industries Limited
The names of the promoters of the issuer
: Shri Mukesh D. Ambani
Industry/sector to which it belongs
:Refining,
Petrochemicals
(Polymers,
Polyester
and Fibre Intermediates),
Exploration
and Production
of Oil & Gas
and Textiles
2.
Issue details
Issue Period
: May 20, 2020 to June 03, 2020
Type of issue
: Rights issue
Type of specified securities
: Equity shares (Partly Paid-up)
Grading, if any
: Not Applicable
Issue size (₹ in Crores)
: Rs. 53,124.20 crore (Note 1)
Note 1:
No of Equity shares
Price (in Rs.)
Amount
(Rs in crore)
Total Issue Size
42,26,26,894
1,257.00
53,124.20
We understand that the Rights Equity Shares were issued as partly paid-up and an amount of Rs. 314.25 per Rights Equity Share has been received on application (of which Rs. 2.50 towards face value of Rights Equity Share and Rs. 311.75 towards premium amount of Rights Equity Share).
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting dated March 26, 2021 have made the following two calls on the 42,26,26,894 partly paid-up equity shares issued on a rights basis:
First call ("First Call") of Rs. 314.25 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 311.75 per share), was payable from May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021, both days inclusive. Provided, however, if a shorter period for payment of calls is permitted under law, then the period during which the first call money will be payable shall be such shorter period, commencing from May 17, 2021; and
Second & final call of Rs. 628.50 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 623.50 per share), is payable from November 15, 2021 to November 29, 2021, both days inclusive. Provided, however, if a shorter period for payment of calls is permitted under law, then the period during which the second & final call money will be payable shall be such shorter period, commencing from November 15, 2021.
Pursuant to the above, the First Call amount of Rs. 314.25 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 311.75 per share), was payable from May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021. "Call Record Date" was May 12, 2021. The Company thereafter allowed the shareholders who were yet to pay the First Call as of May 31, 2021 to pay the same without any interest initially up to June 10, 2021 and thereafter up to June 23, 2021. Post June 23, 2021, shareholders were charged interest @ 8.00% p.a. computed from June 1, 2021 till actual date of payment of the First Call.
Total amount payable by the shareholders towards the First Call was Rs.13,281.05 crore. Against this, as of September 30, 2021, an amount of Rs. 13,252.43 crore (excluding interest) was paid towards First Call, out of which Rs. 37.81 crore was received during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. It is clarified that the monitoring of funds is limited to the monies collected towards First Call and not the interest thereon.
3. Details of the arrangement made to ensure the monitoring of issue proceeds:
Particulars
Reply
Comments of the
Comments of the
Monitoring
Board of
Agency
Directors
Whether all utilisation is as per the
Yes/ No
Yes
Yes
disclosure in the offer document?
Whether shareholders' approval has
Yes/ No
Not applicable
Not applicable
been obtained in case of material
deviations# from expenditures
disclosed in the offer document?
Whether the means of finance for the
Yes/ No
Not applicable
Not applicable
disclosed objects of the Issue has
changed?
Is there any major deviation(s)
Yes/ No
No, there are no
No, there are no
observed over the earlier monitoring
deviations.
deviations.
agency reports?
Whether all government/ statutory
Yes/ No
Not applicable
Not applicable
approvals related to the object(s) have
been obtained?
Whether all arrangements pertaining to
Yes/ No
Not applicable
Not applicable
technical assistance/collaboration are
in operation?
Are there any favorable events
Yes/ No
Not applicable
Not applicable
improving the viability of these
objects?
Are there any unfavorable events
Yes/ No
Not applicable
Not applicable
affecting the viability of the objects?
Is there any other relevant information
Yes/ No
No
No
that may materially affect the decision
making of the investors?
#Where material deviation may be defined to mean:
Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised
Deviation in the amount of fund actually utilized by more than 10% of the amount projected in the offer documents.
Details of object(s) to be monitored:
Cost of object(s)- The object of the utilisation is "Repayment/ prepayment of all or a portion of certain borrowings availed by the Company and General corporate purposes."
S.
Item Head
Original
Revised
Comments
Comments of the Board of
No
Cost
Cost
of the
Directors
(as per
Monitoring
Reason
Proposed
Particulars of
Offer
Agency
of cost
financing
firm
Document)
revision
option
arrangements
(Rs in
made
crore)
1
Repayment/
39,755.08
Not
NIL
Not applicable
prepayment of all or a
applicable
portion of certain
borrowings availed by
the Company
2
General corporate
13,281.05
Not
purposes
applicable
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 01:33:05 UTC.