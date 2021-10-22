Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

10/22/2021 | 09:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 22, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 along with comments of the Board of Directors of the Company

We refer to the Monitoring Agency Report filed earlier during the day pursuant to Regulation 32(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Regulation 82(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. In this regard, we now re-submit the said Monitoring Agency Report along with comments of the Board of Directors of the Company under serial no. 3.

Request you to please take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

AXB/CO/IFB-TS/21-22/102

Date: October 22nd 2021

To,

Reliance Industries Limited 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV

222, Nariman Point

Mumbai 400 021

Maharashtra, India

Kind Attn: Ms. Savithri Parekh

Dear Madam,

Sub.: Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 - in relation to the Rights Issue of Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company")

We write in our capacity of Monitoring Agency for the Rights Issue for the amount aggregating Rs. 53,124.20 crore (received till September 30, 2021 is Rs. 26,533.48 crore, excluding interest received on delayed payment towards first call) of the Company and refer to our duties cast under Regulation 82(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

In this connection, we are enclosing the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as per aforesaid SEBI Regulations and Monitoring Agency Agreement dated May 15, 2020.

Request you to kindly take the same on records.

Thanking you,

For Axis Bank Limited

Authorised Signatory

Corporate Oﬃce :

Axis Bank Limited, 'Axis House', C-2, Wadia International Centre,

Pandurang Budhkar marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 025.

www.axisbank.com

REPORT OF THE MONITORING AGENCY

Name of the issuer: Reliance Industries Limited

For quarter ended: September 30, 2021

Name of the Monitoring Agency: Axis Bank Limited

  1. Deviation from the objects: There is no deviation.
  2. Range of Deviation: Not applicable

Declaration:

We hereby declare that this report is based on the format prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended. We further declare that this report provides a true and fair view of the utilization of the issue proceeds.

We declare that we do not have any direct / indirect interest in or relationship with the issuer / promoters / directors / management and also confirm that we do not perceive any conflict of interest in such relationship / interest while monitoring and reporting the utilization of the issue proceeds by the issuer.

For and on behalf of Axis Bank Limited (in capacity as Monitoring Agency)

_______________________

(Authorised Signatory) Name: Mangalagwori Bhat Date: October 22nd 2021

1.

Issuer Details:

Name of the issuer

: Reliance Industries Limited

The names of the promoters of the issuer

: Shri Mukesh D. Ambani

Industry/sector to which it belongs

:Refining,

Petrochemicals

(Polymers,

Polyester

and Fibre Intermediates),

Exploration

and Production

of Oil & Gas

and Textiles

2.

Issue details

Issue Period

: May 20, 2020 to June 03, 2020

Type of issue

: Rights issue

Type of specified securities

: Equity shares (Partly Paid-up)

Grading, if any

: Not Applicable

Issue size (₹ in Crores)

: Rs. 53,124.20 crore (Note 1)

Note 1:

No of Equity shares

Price (in Rs.)

Amount

(Rs in crore)

Total Issue Size

42,26,26,894

1,257.00

53,124.20

We understand that the Rights Equity Shares were issued as partly paid-up and an amount of Rs. 314.25 per Rights Equity Share has been received on application (of which Rs. 2.50 towards face value of Rights Equity Share and Rs. 311.75 towards premium amount of Rights Equity Share).

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting dated March 26, 2021 have made the following two calls on the 42,26,26,894 partly paid-up equity shares issued on a rights basis:

  1. First call ("First Call") of Rs. 314.25 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 311.75 per share), was payable from May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021, both days inclusive. Provided, however, if a shorter period for payment of calls is permitted under law, then the period during which the first call money will be payable shall be such shorter period, commencing from May 17, 2021; and
  2. Second & final call of Rs. 628.50 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 623.50 per share), is payable from November 15, 2021 to November 29, 2021, both days inclusive. Provided, however, if a shorter period for payment of calls is permitted under law, then the period during which the second & final call money will be payable shall be such shorter period, commencing from November 15, 2021.

Pursuant to the above, the First Call amount of Rs. 314.25 per partly paid equity share (including a premium of Rs. 311.75 per share), was payable from May 17, 2021 to May 31, 2021. "Call Record Date" was May 12, 2021. The Company thereafter allowed the shareholders who were yet to pay the First Call as of May 31, 2021 to pay the same without any interest initially up to June 10, 2021 and thereafter up to June 23, 2021. Post June 23, 2021, shareholders were charged interest @ 8.00% p.a. computed from June 1, 2021 till actual date of payment of the First Call.

Total amount payable by the shareholders towards the First Call was Rs.13,281.05 crore. Against this, as of September 30, 2021, an amount of Rs. 13,252.43 crore (excluding interest) was paid towards First Call, out of which Rs. 37.81 crore was received during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. It is clarified that the monitoring of funds is limited to the monies collected towards First Call and not the interest thereon.

3. Details of the arrangement made to ensure the monitoring of issue proceeds:

Particulars

Reply

Comments of the

Comments of the

Monitoring

Board of

Agency

Directors

Whether all utilisation is as per the

Yes/ No

Yes

Yes

disclosure in the offer document?

Whether shareholders' approval has

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

been obtained in case of material

deviations# from expenditures

disclosed in the offer document?

Whether the means of finance for the

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

disclosed objects of the Issue has

changed?

Is there any major deviation(s)

Yes/ No

No, there are no

No, there are no

observed over the earlier monitoring

deviations.

deviations.

agency reports?

Whether all government/ statutory

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

approvals related to the object(s) have

been obtained?

Whether all arrangements pertaining to

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

technical assistance/collaboration are

in operation?

Are there any favorable events

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

improving the viability of these

objects?

Are there any unfavorable events

Yes/ No

Not applicable

Not applicable

affecting the viability of the objects?

Is there any other relevant information

Yes/ No

No

No

that may materially affect the decision

making of the investors?

#Where material deviation may be defined to mean:

    1. Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised
    2. Deviation in the amount of fund actually utilized by more than 10% of the amount projected in the offer documents.
  2. Details of object(s) to be monitored:
  1. Cost of object(s)- The object of the utilisation is "Repayment/ prepayment of all or a portion of certain borrowings availed by the Company and General corporate purposes."

S.

Item Head

Original

Revised

Comments

Comments of the Board of

No

Cost

Cost

of the

Directors

(as per

Monitoring

Reason

Proposed

Particulars of

Offer

Agency

of cost

financing

firm

Document)

revision

option

arrangements

(Rs in

made

crore)

1

Repayment/

39,755.08

Not

NIL

Not applicable

prepayment of all or a

applicable

portion of certain

borrowings availed by

the Company

2

General corporate

13,281.05

Not

purposes

applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 01:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
PU
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : 2021 - 2022 Financial Presentation - Q2 Results 22, October | 2021
PU
10/22Indian refiners' September crude processing ticks up on firm demand
RE
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the qu..
PU
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Media Release - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolid..
PU
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : India's Reliance profit surges 43% on oil products demand
RE
10/22Indian refiners willing to join forces for cheaper oil imports
RE
10/22RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Financial performance for the quarter/half year ended 30 Sep, 2021
PU
10/22Reliance Industries 2Q Net Profit, Sales Rose
DJ
10/22Indian shares fall for 4th day on weaker metals; Reliance results in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 820 B 90 960 M 90 960 M
Net income 2022 627 B 8 361 M 8 361 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 3 062 M 3 062 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 16 699 B 223 B 223 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Reliance Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 627,40 INR
Average target price 2 442,47 INR
Spread / Average Target -7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.10%222 694
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION52.09%265 402
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.32%216 095
BP PLC39.33%97 804
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.53%79 892
NESTE OYJ-14.27%45 356