  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/15 04:32:36 am
2380.9 INR   +0.53%
04:31aIndia approves relief measures for telecoms sector - source
RE
04:28aIndia approves relief measures for telecoms sector -source
RE
04:22aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor Conference
PU
Reliance Industries : Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor Conference

09/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
September 14, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE/ RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to the above mentioned Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company participated in investor conference as given below:

Date

Type of Meeting/Event

Location

September 14, 2021

Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor

Online (Virtual)

Conference

No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) was shared / discussed in the meeting with investors.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A boulevard Joseph II

2 Shenton Way,

L-1840 Luxembourg

#19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
India approves relief measures for telecoms sector - source
India approves relief measures for telecoms sector -source
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Motilal Oswal Annual Global Investor Conference
Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; Coal India Jumps 4%
Indian shares slip as losses in Reliance outweigh Coal India gains
Indian shares slip as losses in Reliance outweigh Coal India gains
Indian shares fall as Reliance slides; retail inflation in focus
09/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Affirm, JPMorgan Chase, Holcim, Apple...
09/10TODAY ON WALL STREET : Biden takes a hard line
09/10RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Chip shortage pushes Reliance, Google to delay India smart..
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 6 519 B 88 539 M 88 539 M
Net income 2022 577 B 7 841 M 7 841 M
Net Debt 2022 17 775 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 15 044 B 204 B 204 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 236 334
Free-Float 50,4%
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 2 368,45 INR
Average target price 2 253,17 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani Chairman & Managing Director
Srikanth Venkatachari Joint Chief Financial Officer
Alok Agarwal Joint Chief Financial Officer
K. Sethuraman Group Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Savithri Parekh Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.30%204 317
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION32.41%231 068
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.91%186 042
BP PLC17.74%83 385
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.39%81 806
NESTE OYJ-7.71%48 528