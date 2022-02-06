Reliance Industries : NCLT Convened Meeting(s) Announcement - Reliance - Gasification Scheme

IN THE HON'BLE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL, MUMBAI BENCH

CA (CAA) No. 15/MB/2022

IN THE MATTER OF SECTIONS 230 TO 232 AND OTHER APPLICABLE PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

AND

IN THE MATTER OF THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED &

ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND CREDITORS AND RELIANCE SYNGAS LIMITED &

ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND CREDITORS

Reliance Industries Limited, a company incorporated under ) the Companies Act, 1956 having Corporate Identity Number: ) L17110MH1973PLC019786 and its registered office at 3rd Floor, ) Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021, ) Maharashtra, India )..................... Company / Transferor Company

NOTICE CONVENING MEETING OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS

To,

All the Equity Shareholders of

Reliance Industries Limited