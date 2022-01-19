Reliance Industries : News Verification

January 19, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE Dear Sirs,

Sub: News Clarification

We refer to your email / letter dated January 18, 2022 seeking clarification on the media report

"Reliance Retail acquires 54% stake in robotics firm Addverb Technologies" which

appeared in the https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/dated January 18, 2022.

At the outset, we state that we are in complete compliance with the disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR).

Further, we state as under:

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) had acquired approximately 55% stake in Addverb Technologies Private Limited (Addverb) in July 2021. RRVL, the unlisted subsidiary of the Company, had made the aforesaid investment in Addverb out of its own funds. The acquisition did not require any disclosure under Regulation 30 of LODR.

We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under LODR and our agreements with the stock exchanges.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

