03:42aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : News Verification
PU
01/18Reliance's Telecom Arm Prepays Spectrum Dues Worth $4 Billion
MT
01/18Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake in Robotics Company for $132 Million
MT
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reliance Industries : News Verification

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 19, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: News Clarification

We refer to your email / letter dated January 18, 2022 seeking clarification on the media report

"Reliance Retail acquires 54% stake in robotics firm Addverb Technologies" which

appeared in the https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/dated January 18, 2022.

At the outset, we state that we are in complete compliance with the disclosure requirements under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR).

Further, we state as under:

  1. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) had acquired approximately 55% stake in Addverb Technologies Private Limited (Addverb) in July 2021.
  2. RRVL, the unlisted subsidiary of the Company, had made the aforesaid investment in Addverb out of its own funds. The acquisition did not require any disclosure under Regulation 30 of LODR.

We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under LODR and our agreements with the stock exchanges.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
