    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Newspaper Clippings - “Final Call Notice - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares”

11/13/2021 | 11:40am EST
November 13, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE/RELIANCEPP/RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Clippings - "Final Call Notice - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares"

The Company has, on November 13, 2021, published in the following newspapers a notice titled "Final Call Notice - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares":

All editions of:

  1. Times of India (English newspaper);
  2. Economic Times (English newspaper);
  3. Navbharat Times - (Hindi newspaper);
  4. Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper);
  5. Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper);
  6. Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and
  7. Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).

Clippings of the Final Call Notice so published, are attached for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A Boulevard, Joseph II

2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

L-1840 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

- The Times Of India - Mumbai, 11/13/2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 16:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
