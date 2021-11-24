Reliance Industries : Newspaper Clippings - “Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares”

|
November 24, 2021
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147
Trading Symbol: RELIANCE/RELIANCEPP/RELIANCEP1
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Newspaper Clippings - "Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares"
The Company has, on November 24, 2021, published in the following newspapers a notice titled "Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares":
All editions of:
-
Times of India (English newspaper);
-
Economic Times (English newspaper);
-
Navbharat Times - (Hindi newspaper);
-
Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper);
-
Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper);
-
Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and
-
Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).
Clippings of aforesaid publications are attached for your information and dissemination on your website.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Reliance Industries Limited
Savithri Parekh
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Encl.: as above
Copy to:
The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Singapore Stock Exchange
35A Boulevard, Joseph II
2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,
L-1840 Luxembourg
Singapore 068804
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India
Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com
CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786
