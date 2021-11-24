Log in
Reliance Industries : Newspaper Clippings - “Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares”

11/24/2021 | 01:10pm EST
November 24, 2021

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE/RELIANCEPP/RELIANCEP1

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Clippings - "Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares"

The Company has, on November 24, 2021, published in the following newspapers a notice titled "Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares":

All editions of:

  1. Times of India (English newspaper);
  2. Economic Times (English newspaper);
  3. Navbharat Times - (Hindi newspaper);
  4. Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper);
  5. Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper);
  6. Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and
  7. Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).

Clippings of aforesaid publications are attached for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

35A Boulevard, Joseph II

2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1,

L-1840 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 18:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
