Reliance Industries : Newspaper Clippings - “Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares”

November 24, 2021 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147 Trading Symbol: RELIANCE/RELIANCEPP/RELIANCEP1 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Clippings - "Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares"

The Company has, on November 24, 2021, published in the following newspapers a notice titled "Payment of Final Call - For the attention of Registered Members of Partly paid-up Equity Shares":

All editions of:

Times of India (English newspaper); Economic Times (English newspaper); Navbharat Times - (Hindi newspaper); Maharashtra Times (Marathi newspaper); Gujarat Samachar (Gujarati newspaper); Sandesh (Gujarati newspaper); and Divya Bhaskar (Gujarati newspaper).

Clippings of aforesaid publications are attached for your information and dissemination on your website.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: as above Copy to: The Luxembourg Stock Exchange Singapore Stock Exchange 35A Boulevard, Joseph II 2 Shenton Way, #19- 00 SGX Centre 1, L-1840 Luxembourg Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786