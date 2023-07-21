Place: Mumbai

Date: July 20, 2023

THIS ISSUE IS BEING MADE IN TERMS OF CHAPTER IX OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (ISSUE OF CAPITAL AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2018 (THE "SEBI (ICDR) REGULATIONS"), AS AMENDED. IN TERMS OF RULE 19(2)(b) OF THE SECURITIES CONTRACTS (REGULATION) RULES, 1957, AS AMENDED, THIS IS AN ISSUE FOR AT LEAST 25% OF THE POST-ISSUEPAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY. THIS ISSUE IS A FIXED PRICE ISSUE AND ALLOCATION IN THE NET ISSUE TO THE PUBLIC WILL BE MADE IN TERMS OF REGULATION 253 OF THE SEBI (ICDR) REGULATIONS, AS AMENDED. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, SEE "ISSUE PROCEDURE" ON PAGE 153 OF THE PROSPECTUS.

PUBLIC ISSUE OF 15,48,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ? 10.00 EACH OF INNOVATUS ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS LIMITED ("OUR COMPANY" OR "THE ISSUER") FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ? 50.00 PER EQUITY SHARE (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ? 40.00 PER EQUITY SHARE) ("ISSUE PRICE") AGGREGATING TO ? 774.00 LAKHS ("THE ISSUE"). OF THE ISSUE, 78,000 EQUITY SHARES AGGREGATING TO ? 39.00 LAKHS WILL BE RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIPTION BY MARKET MAKER ("MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION"). THE ISSUE LESS THE MARKET MAKER RESERVATION PORTION I.E. ISSUE OF 14,70,000 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ? 10.00 EACH AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF `50.00 PER EQUITY SHARE AGGREGATING TO ? 735.00 LAKHS IS HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE "NET ISSUE". THE ISSUE AND THE NET ISSUE WILL CONSTITUTE 39.11% AND 37.14%, RESPECTIVELY OF THE POST ISSUE PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF OUR COMPANY. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, SEE "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 145 OF THE PROSPECTUS.

Our Company was originally incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to a certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai dated September 12, 2012 with the name 'Innovatus Entertainment Networks Private Limited'. Our Company was converted into to a public limited company and the name of our Company was changed to 'Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited' by a special resolution passed on January 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on February 24, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. For further details of our Company, see "General Information" and "History and Certain Other Corporate Matters' on pages 35 and 77, respectively.

This is only an advertisement for information purposes and is not a prospectus announcement.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE OF BSE: It is to be distinctly understood that the permission given by BSE Limited (BSE) should not in any way be deemed or construed that the contents of the Prospectus or the price at which the equity shares are offered has been cleared, solicited or approved by BSE, nor does it certify the correctness, accuracy or completeness of any of the contents of the Prospectus. The investors are advised to refer to page 137 of the Prospectus for the full text of the Disclaimer Clause pertaining to BSE".

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE OF SEBI: Since the Issue is being made in terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the Draft Prospectus was furnished to SEBI in soft copy. In terms of the SEBI Regulations, the SEBI shall not issue any observation on the Offer Document. Hence, there is no such specific disclaimer clause of SEBI. However, investors may refer to the entire Disclaimer Clause of SEBI beginning on page 135 of the Prospectus.

LISTING: The Equity Shares offered through the Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited ("BSE") in terms of the Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, as amended from time to time. Our Company has received an approval letter dated June 30, 2023 from BSE Limited ("BSE") for using its name in the Offer Document for listing of our shares on the SME Platform of BSE. For the purpose of this Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange will be the BSE Limited.

The Application Forms which do not have the details of the Applicant's depository account including DP ID, PAN, UPI ID (in case of RIBs using the UPI mechanism) and Beneficiary Account Number shall be treated as incomplete and rejected. In case DP ID, Client ID and PAN mentioned in the Application Form and entered into the electronic system of the stock exchange, do not match with the DP ID, Client ID and PAN available in the depository database, the application is liable to be rejected. Applicants will not have the option of getting allotment of the Equity Shares in physical form. The Equity Shares on allotment shall be traded only in the dematerialised segment of the Stock Exchange.

For details on the ASBA and UPI process, please refer to the details given in ASBA form and abridged prospectus and also please refer to the section "Issue Procedure" beginning on page 153 of the Prospectus. The process is also available on the website of AIBI and Stock Exchange in the General Information Document. ASBA forms can be downloaded from the website of BSE and can be obtained from the list of banks that is displayed on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in.

UPI now available in ASBA for individual UPI Applicants, whose application sizes are up to ?5.00 lakhs, applying through Registered Brokers, DPs, & RTAs. Applicants to ensure PAN is updated in Bank Account being blocked by ASBA Bank. List of Banks supporting UPI is also available on SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in

Applicants can contact the Compliance Officer or the LM or the Registrar to the Issue in case of any Pre- Issue or Post- Issue related problems, such as non-receipt of Allotment Advice or credit of allotted Equity Shares in the respective beneficiary account or unblocking of funds etc.

CREDIT RATING: As this is an Offer of Equity Shares there is no credit rating for this offer.

DEBENTURE TRUSTEES: This is an Offer of equity shares; hence appointment of debenture trustee is not required.

IPO GRADING : Since the Offer is being made in terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, there is no requirement of appointing an IPO Grading agency.

BASIS FOR ISSUE PRICE: The Issue Price is determined by our Company in consultation with the Lead Manager. The financial data presented in the section "Basis for Issue Price" on page 57 of the Prospectus, are based on our Company's restated financial statements. Investors should also refer to the sections titled 'Risk Factors' and 'Financial Information' on pages 16 and 100, respectively, to get a more informed view before making the investment decision.

BANKER TO THE ISSUE AND SPONSOR BANK: AXIS BANK LIMITED

AVAILABILITY OF APPLICATION FORMS: The Application Forms and copies of the Prospectus may be obtained from the Registered Office of Innovatus Entertainment

Networks Limited, Lead Manager: Inventure Merchant Banker Services Private Limited. Application Forms will be available at the selected location of registered brokers, Banker to the Issue, RTA and Depository Participants. Application Forms can also be obtained from the Designated Branches of SCSBs, the list of which is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in. Application Forms can also be downloaded from the website of Stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com.

AVAILABILITY OF PROSPECTUS: Investors should note that investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk and investors are advised to refer to the Prospectus and the Risk Factor contained therein, before applying in the Issue. Full copy of the Prospectus shall be available at the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in; the website of Stock Exchange at www.bseindia.com, the website of Lead Manager at www.inventuremerchantbanker.com and the website of the Issuer Company at www.innovatus.info

RISK TO INVESTORS: Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the Issuer and this Issue, including the risks involved. The Equity Shares have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of the Prospectus. Specific attention of the investors is invited to the section, "Risk Factors" on page 16 of the Prospectus.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 30 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Main Objects of the Company as per MoA: For information on the main objects and other objects of our Company, see "History and Certain Corporate Matters" on page 77 of the Prospectus and Clause III of the Memorandum of Association of our Company. The Memorandum of Association of our Company is a material document for inspection in relation to the Issue. For further details, see the section "Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection" on page 198 of the Prospectus.

Liability of Members as per MoA: The Liability of the members of the Company is Limited.

Capital Structure: Authorized Capital of Rs. 4,00,00,000 consisting of 40,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each. Pre Issue Capital: Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital

Rs. 2,41,00,000 consisting of 24,10,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each. Post Issue Capital: Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital Rs. 2,41,00,000 consisting of 24,10,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each. For details of the Capital Structure, please refer to the chapter titled "Capital Structure" beginning on page 42 of the Prospectus.

Names of the signatories to the Memorandum of Association of the Company and the number of Equity Shares subscribed by them: Given below are the names of the signatories of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and the number of Equity Shares subscribed for by them at the time of signing of the Memorandum of Association of our Company: Pratibha S, Sankhe: 1,000 Equity Shares; Nishant S. Sankhe: 4,000 Equity Shares; Baneesh Dhar: 4,000 Equity Shares and Nalini Dhar: 1,000 Equity Shares.

All capitalized terms used herein and not specifically defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Prospectus dated July 19, 2023. Investors should read the Prospectus carefully, including the Risk Factors on page 16 of the Prospectus before making any investment decision.

For Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited subject to market conditions, public issue of its Equity Shares and has filed the Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Prospectus shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, the website of the Lead Manager at www.inventuremerchantbanker.com, the website of the BSE i.e. www.bseindia.com, and website of the Issuer Company at www.innovatus.info. Investors should note that investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk. For details investors should refer to and rely on the Prospectus including the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 16 of the Prospectus, which has been filed with ROC.

The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act (the "Securities Act") or any state securities law in United States and may not be Issued or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in the Regulations under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

