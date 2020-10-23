Log in
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD    RELIANCE   INE002A01018

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD

(RELIANCE)
Reliance Industries : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled on October 30, 2020

10/23/2020 | 04:50am EDT

October 22, 2020

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 500325 / 890147

Trading Symbol: RELIANCE / RELIANCEPP

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Board Meeting

We wish to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Reliance Industries Limited

Savithri Parekh

Joint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Copy to:

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Singapore Stock Exchange

Societe de la Bourse de Luxembourg

2 Shenton Way,

35A boulevard Joseph II

#19-00 SGX Centre 1,

B P 165, L-2011 Luxembourg

Singapore 068804

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021, India

Phone #: +91-22-3555 5000, Telefax: +91-22-2204 2268. E-mail:investor.relations@ril.com, Website: www.ril.com

CIN- L17110MH1973PLC019786

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC

