Reliance Industries : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on January 22, 2021, published in newspapers - English - Indian Express and Financial Express

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021
Phone: 022-3555 5000 • E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com
CIN: L17110MH1973PLC019786
NOTICE
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2020.
The said Notice may be accessed on the Company's website at http://www.ril.com and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange websites at http://www.bseindia.com and http://www.nseindia.com.
For Reliance Industries Limited
sd/-
Savithri Parekh
Place : Mumbai
Joint Company Secretary and
Date : January 15, 2021
Compliance Officer
