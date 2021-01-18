Reliance Industries : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on January 22, 2021, published in newspapers - English - Indian Express and Financial Express

Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021

NOTICE

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2020.

