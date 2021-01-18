Log in
Reliance Industries : Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on January 22, 2021, published in newspapers - English - Indian Express and Financial Express

01/18/2021 | 12:10am EST
Regd. Office: 3rd Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021

Phone: 022-3555 5000 • E-mail: investor.relations@ril.com

CIN: L17110MH1973PLC019786

NOTICE

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2020.

The said Notice may be accessed on the Company's website at http://www.ril.com and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange websites at http://www.bseindia.com and http://www.nseindia.com.

For Reliance Industries Limited

sd/-

Savithri Parekh

Place : Mumbai

Joint Company Secretary and

Date : January 15, 2021

Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Reliance Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 05:09:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
